TechnipFMC : Awarded Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for the BP Atlantis Phase 3 Project in the Gulf of Mexico

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1)
integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation
(iEPCI™) contract by BP for the Atlantis Phase 3 project.
Following final investment decisions from all partners, TechnipFMC will
manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment, including subsea tree
systems, manifolds, flowline, umbilicals and subsea tree jumpers,
pipeline end terminations, subsea distribution and topside control
equipment.
This contract also includes provisional services for tooling and
personnel required to install the hardware.
Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea, commented: “We are very pleased
TechnipFMC has been awarded an iEPCI™ contract for the Phase 3
development of the BP Atlantis project. This award reinforces
TechnipFMC’s position as the market and technology leader for subsea
equipment and demonstrates the added value of iEPCI™ - our unique
integrated offering. We look forward to extending our successful
relationship with BP on the Atlantis project in the Gulf of Mexico.”
The Atlantis Phase 3 field is located approximately 150 miles south of
New Orleans at a water depth of roughly 2,100 meters (6,800 feet) and
will be tied back to the existing platform.
(1)For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is
between $75 million and $250 million.
