Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC (FTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TechnipFMC : Awarded Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for the BP Atlantis Phase 3 Project in the Gulf of Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:01am EST

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract by BP for the Atlantis Phase 3 project.

Following final investment decisions from all partners, TechnipFMC will manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment, including subsea tree systems, manifolds, flowline, umbilicals and subsea tree jumpers, pipeline end terminations, subsea distribution and topside control equipment.

This contract also includes provisional services for tooling and personnel required to install the hardware.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea, commented: “We are very pleased TechnipFMC has been awarded an iEPCI™ contract for the Phase 3 development of the BP Atlantis project. This award reinforces TechnipFMC’s position as the market and technology leader for subsea equipment and demonstrates the added value of iEPCI™ - our unique integrated offering. We look forward to extending our successful relationship with BP on the Atlantis project in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The Atlantis Phase 3 field is located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans at a water depth of roughly 2,100 meters (6,800 feet) and will be tied back to the existing platform.

(1)For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

###

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHNIPFMC
01:01aTECHNIPFMC : Awarded Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for the BP Atlantis..
BU
01/08TECHNIPFMC : & MMHE Sign Offshore Agreement with Aramco
AQ
01/08TECHNIPFMC : Saudi Aramco, TechnipFMC sign long-term offshore deal
AQ
01/07TECHNIPFMC : and MMHE Sign a Long-Term Offshore Agreement with Saudi Aramco
BU
01/07TECHNIPFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares
BU
01/04TECHNIPFMC : Drydocks World announces completes Dubai Petroleum`s Rashid D platf..
AQ
01/03TECHNIPFMC : Drydocks World Completes Major Offshore Construction Project
AQ
01/03TECHNIPFMC : Rashid D Wellhead Platform Completed by Drydocks World for Offshore..
AQ
01/03MALAYSIA MARINE AND HEAVY ENGG HLDGS : MMHE and TechnipFMC Sign Long-Term Offsho..
AQ
2018TECHNIPFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 590 M
EBIT 2018 1 095 M
Net income 2018 510 M
Finance 2018 1 582 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 18,24
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 9 775 M
Chart TECHNIPFMC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 33,2 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Pilenko Executive Chairman
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Bradley D. Beitler Executive VP-Technology, Research & Development
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC10.83%9 775
SCHLUMBERGER NV11.34%55 627
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.86%25 248
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO4.88%23 338
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO8.79%10 631
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.