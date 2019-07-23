Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC

(FTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TechnipFMC : Awarded a Major Contract for the Arctic LNG 2 Project in West Siberia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a major(1) Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Novatek and its partners for the Arctic LNG 2 project located in the Gydan peninsula in West Siberia, Russia.

This development will consist of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains, each with a capacity of 6.6 Mtpa(2), which will be installed on three gravity-based structure platforms.

TechnipFMC will execute this project under a lump sum and reimbursable basis. It will cover the EPC of the three LNG trains and associated topsides, which will be manufactured on a modular basis in Asian and Russian yards.

Nello Uccelletti, President Onshore/Offshore at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are extremely honored to be entrusted with this new contract by Novatek and its partners. We are leveraging our successful track record on the Yamal LNG project and notably the modular fabrication scheme. This project recognizes the experience and expertise of our teams as well as their capacity to deliver the most ambitious and innovative projects. It also confirms the leadership of TechnipFMC both in the LNG market and in the transition journey of the global energy industry.”

TechnipFMC’s Arctic LNG 2 Project Overview Presentation can be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (https://investors.technipfmc.com/events-presentations/company-presentations).

(1)For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over $1 billion; the consolidated contract value to TechnipFMC for Arctic LNG 2 is $7.6 billion
(2)Mtpa: million tons per annum

Note: This inbound order was included in the Company’s second quarter 2019 financial results.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHNIPFMC
04:32pTECHNIPFMC : Awarded a Major Contract for the Arctic LNG 2 Project in West Siber..
BU
04:17pTECHNIPFMC : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:09aBP : TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI Contract for Neptune Energ..
AQ
07/22TECHNIPFMC : Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for N..
BU
07/16TECHNIPFMC : Executive Officer appointment announced
AQ
07/10TECHNIPFMC PLC : Notification of major interest in shares
BU
07/09TECHNIPFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares
BU
07/05TechnipFMC - First LNG cargo shipped from Prelude FLNG
AQ
07/02TECHNIPFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares
BU
07/01TECHNIPFMC : Awarded Significant Subsea Contracts for the Reliance MJ1 Field in ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 380 M
EBIT 2019 1 074 M
Net income 2019 572 M
Finance 2019 801 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 11 427 M
Chart TECHNIPFMC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 30,09  $
Last Close Price 25,59  $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Pilenko Executive Chairman
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Bradley D. Beitler Executive VP-Technology, Research & Development
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC30.69%11 427
SCHLUMBERGER NV7.29%54 615
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-10.68%20 748
BAKER HUGHES9.58%12 353
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-17.32%8 201
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP-0.27%5 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group