TechnipFMC : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN:
GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Earnings Call
Presentation in connection with its teleconference on Thursday, 21
February 2019 to discuss the fourth quarter 2018 financial results and
outlook for 2019.
A copy of the Earnings Call Presentation can also be accessed on
TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
