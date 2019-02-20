Log in
TECHNIPFMC

(FTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/20 04:04:54 pm
24.59 USD   +2.67%
08:04pTECHNIPFMC : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Presentation
BU
05:59pFMC TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pTECHNIPFMC : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
TechnipFMC : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

02/20/2019 | 08:04pm EST

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220006029/en/

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Earnings Call Presentation in connection with its teleconference on Thursday, 21 February 2019 to discuss the fourth quarter 2018 financial results and outlook for 2019.

A copy of the Earnings Call Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 633 M
EBIT 2018 1 087 M
Net income 2018 493 M
Finance 2018 1 554 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 19,92
P/E ratio 2019 18,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 10 781 M
Chart TECHNIPFMC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 29,8 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Pilenko Executive Chairman
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Bradley D. Beitler Executive VP-Technology, Research & Development
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC22.32%10 781
SCHLUMBERGER NV26.22%62 980
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO20.14%28 697
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.83%27 660
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO13.74%11 208
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 578
