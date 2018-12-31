Log in
TECHNIPFMC (FTI)
TechnipFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares

12/31/2018 | 10:06pm CET

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 17 December to 18 December 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the
issuer

  Identity code of the issuer   Trading day  

Identity code of the
financial instrument

 

Aggregate daily
volume (in number of
shares)

 

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the
shares

 

Identity code of the
stock exchange (MIC
code)

                         
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   17/12/2018   GB00BDSFG982   502,184   USD 19.9130   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   18/12/2018   GB00BDSFG982   425,625   USD 19.3820   XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/stock-information/share-repurchase-program.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 590 M
EBIT 2018 1 095 M
Net income 2018 510 M
Finance 2018 1 582 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 16,07
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 8 878 M
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Pilenko Executive Chairman
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Bradley D. Beitler Executive VP-Technology, Research & Development
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC-37.18%8 864
SCHLUMBERGER NV-45.69%50 698
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-45.86%23 154
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-32.24%22 272
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-28.46%9 983
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%4 807
