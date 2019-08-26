Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC

(FTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TechnipFMC : Reshaping Our Future – Full Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 11:51am EDT

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005494/en/

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its full presentation, Reshaping Our Future, in connection with its teleconference on Monday, 26 August 2019 to discuss TechnipFMC’s plan to separate into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies: RemainCo, a fully-integrated technology and services provider, continuing to drive energy development; and SpinCo, a leading engineering and construction (E&C) player, poised to capitalize on the global energy transition.

A copy of the presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.technipfmc.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHNIPFMC
11:51aTECHNIPFMC : Reshaping Our Future – Full Presentation
BU
11:43aTECHNIPFMC : Intends to Create Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Trade..
BU
08/22TECHNIPFMC PLC : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
BU
08/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI Contract fo..
AQ
08/22TECHNIPFMC : Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for t..
BU
08/13TECHNIPFMC PLC :  Notification of Major Interest in Shares
BU
08/08TECHNIPFMC PLC :  Availability of Financial Reports for the Periods Ended 30 Jun..
BU
08/08TECHNIPFMC PLC : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
BU
08/08TECHNIPFMC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/24TECHNIPFMC : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 215 M
Net income 2019 567 M
Finance 2019 869 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 10 314 M
Chart TECHNIPFMC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 31,48  $
Last Close Price 23,10  $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Pilenko Executive Chairman
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Bradley D. Beitler Executive VP-Technology, Research & Development
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC17.98%10 314
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.23%44 298
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-33.33%15 522
BAKER HUGHES-2.88%10 782
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-27.20%7 220
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group