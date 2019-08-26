TechnipFMC : Reshaping Our Future – Full Presentation

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005494/en/

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its full presentation, Reshaping Our Future, in connection with its teleconference on Monday, 26 August 2019 to discuss TechnipFMC’s plan to separate into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies: RemainCo, a fully-integrated technology and services provider, continuing to drive energy development; and SpinCo, a leading engineering and construction (E&C) player, poised to capitalize on the global energy transition.

A copy of the presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.technipfmc.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005494/en/