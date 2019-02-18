TechnipFMC : and DOF Subsea Announce the Delivery of Skandi Olinda and Commencement of Contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) and DOF Subsea
(DOF) announce that the Skandi Olinda, a Brazilian-flagged flexible lay
and construction vessel owned by the joint venture formed between
TechnipFMC (50%) and DOF (50%), has commenced its 8-year charter
contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras).
Skandi Olinda has state-of-the-art pipelay and marine technology. She
has a 340-ton Vertical Lay System tower capacity*, a 2,500-ton underdeck
carousel, and two work-class ROVs**, allowing her to lay flexible pipes
in water depths up to 2,500 meters. She was built by Vard Promar
Brazilian yard, where her sister ship, Skandi Recife, was also
constructed.
Under the TechnipFMC/DOF joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC will manage
flexible pipelay, and DOF will be responsible for marine operations.
Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We
are delighted that the Skandi Olinda is joining our fleet of specialized
vessels. This new charter contract with Petrobras reinforces our
commitment to the development of the Brazilian market and our extensive
ultra-deepwater pipelaying experience. We are looking forward to seeing
the vessel delivering projects in the field."
DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, said: “The extensive newbuild program
of 4 PLSVs*** together with TechnipFMC has combined the subsea and
vessel expertise across our organizations. Taking final delivery of
Skandi Olinda and commencing the contract with Petrobras marks the
successful conclusion of the newbuild program of the joint venture,
which now has 6 vessels.”
*Contracted capacity 300-ton
**ROV: Remotely Operated
Vehicle
***PLSV: pipelay support vessel
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section
27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not
historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve
significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our historical experience and our
present expectations or projections. For information regarding known
material factors that could cause actual results to differ from
projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include
our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and
Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance
on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of
our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the
extent required by law.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of
the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on
Twitter @TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005404/en/