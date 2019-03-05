TechnipFMC : completes remaining conditions with MIDOR, enabling work to commence on Refinery Expansion and Modernization project in Egypt

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) has successfully completed the remaining conditions required to enable work to commence on the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Middle East Oil Refinery (MIDOR) for the modernization and expansion of their existing complex near Alexandria, Egypt.

As previously stated, this major(1) EPC contract covers the debottlenecking of existing units, the delivery of new units including a Crude and Vacuum Distillation Unit, a hydrogen production facility based on our steam reforming technology, as well as various process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities. Starting in 2022, the modernized complex will produce Euro V products, with a 60% increase in the refinery’s original capacity to 160,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

The contract award will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2019 inbound orders in its Onshore/Offshore segment.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over $1 billion.

