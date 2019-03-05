TechnipFMC : completes remaining conditions with MIDOR, enabling work to commence on Refinery Expansion and Modernization project in Egypt

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) has successfully completed the
remaining conditions required to enable work to commence on the
Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Middle East
Oil Refinery (MIDOR) for the modernization and expansion of their
existing complex near Alexandria, Egypt.
As previously stated, this major(1) EPC contract covers the
debottlenecking of existing units, the delivery of new units including a
Crude and Vacuum Distillation Unit, a hydrogen production facility based
on our steam reforming technology, as well as various process units,
interconnecting, offsites and utilities. Starting in 2022, the
modernized complex will produce Euro V products, with a 60% increase in
the refinery’s original capacity to 160,000 barrels per day of crude oil.
The contract award will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2019
inbound orders in its Onshore/Offshore segment.
(1) For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over
$1 billion.
