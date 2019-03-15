TechnipFMC : plc Availability of 2018 U.K. Annual Report

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI)
(ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that its U.K. Annual Report and IFRS
Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2018 (“2018
Annual Report”) have been published.
A copy of the 2018 Annual Report has been submitted to the U.K. National
Storage Mechanism and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection
at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM,
and can also be found on the TechnipFMC website (https://investors.technipfmc.com/events-presentations/agm).
TechnipFMC’s annual general meeting will be held on 10:00 a.m., London
time, on Wednesday, 1 May 2019 at TechnipFMC’s offices at One St. Paul’s
Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom.
Compliance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule (“DTR”) 6.3.5 –
Extracts from the 2018 Annual Report
The information below, which is extracted from the 2018 Annual Report,
is included solely for the purpose of complying with DTR 6.3.5 and the
requirements it imposes on issuers as to how to make public annual
financial reports. It should be read in conjunction with TechnipFMC’s
preliminary results announcement released on 20 February 2019. This
announcement is not a substitute for reading the full 2018 Annual
Report. Page, note, and section references in the text below refer to
page numbers, note and section references in the 2018 Annual Report.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
Appendix A – Directors’ Responsibility Statements
The directors are responsible for our U.K. Annual Report, containing the
Strategic Report, this Directors’ Report, the Directors’ Remuneration
Report, the Corporate Governance Report, and the financial statements
contained herein, in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The
Companies Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for
each financial year. Under that law the directors have prepared the
consolidated financial statements in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting
Standards Board and as adopted by the European Union and Company
financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally
Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards,
comprising FRS 101 “Reduced Disclosure Framework”, and applicable law).
Under the Companies Act, the directors must not approve financial
statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view
of the state of affairs of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries
and of the profit or loss of the Company and its consolidated
subsidiaries for that period.
In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:
-
select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
-
make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and
prudent;
-
state whether applicable IFRS as adopted by the European Union have
been followed for the consolidated financial statements and United
Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101, have been followed
for the Company financial statements, subject to any material
departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and
-
prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it
is inappropriate to presume that the Company and its consolidated
subsidiaries will continue in business.
The directors are responsible for ensuring that the Company keeps
adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the
Company’s and its consolidated subsidiaries’ transactions and disclose
with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the
Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and enable them to ensure that
the financial statements and the U.K. Annual Report comply with the
Companies Act and, as regards the consolidated financial statements,
Article 4 of the E.U. IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for
safeguarding the assets of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries
and for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of
fraud and other irregularities.
The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the
Company’s website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the
preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from
legislation in other jurisdictions.
Statement as to the U.K. Annual Report
The directors consider that this U.K. Annual Report and financial
statements, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced, and understandable and
provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the
Company’s and its consolidated subsidiaries’ performance, business model
and strategy.
Each of the directors, whose names and functions are listed in the
section entitled “Directors” of this Report, confirms that to the
best of his/her knowledge:
a. the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable
accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets,
liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the Company and
the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and
b. the Directors’ Report and Strategic Report include a fair review of
the development or performance of the business and the position of the
Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a
whole, together with a description of the principal risks and
uncertainties that it faces.
Statement as to Disclosure to Auditors
The directors confirm that:
c. so far as they are each aware, there is no relevant audit information
of which the Company’s and its consolidated subsidiaries’ auditor is
unaware; and
d. they have each taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as a
director in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit
information and to establish that the Company’s and its consolidated
subsidiaries’ auditor is aware of that information.
Appendix B – Principal risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties at set out in the Strategic Report
of the 2018 Annual Report are set out below in full and unedited text.
You should carefully consider the specific risks and uncertainties set
forth below and the other information contained within this Strategic
Report, as these are important factors that could cause the Company’s
actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from
our expected or historical results.
We operate in a highly competitive environment and unanticipated
changes relating to competitive factors in our industry, including
ongoing industry consolidation, may impact our results of operations.
We compete on the basis of a number of different factors, such as
product offerings, project execution, customer service, and price. In
order to compete effectively we must develop and implement innovative
technologies and processes, and execute our clients’ projects
effectively. We can give no assurances that we will continue to be able
to compete effectively with the products and services or prices offered
by our competitors.
Our industry, including our customers and competitors, has experienced
unanticipated changes in recent years. Moreover, the industry is
undergoing vertical and horizontal consolidation to create economies of
scale and control the value chain, which may affect demand for our
products and services because of price concessions for our competitors
or decreased customer capital spending. This consolidation activity
could impact our ability to maintain market share, maintain or increase
pricing for our products and services or negotiate favorable contract
terms with our customers and suppliers, which could have a significant
negative impact on our results of operations, financial condition or
cash flows. We are unable to predict what effect consolidations and
other competitive factors in the industry may have on prices, capital
spending by our customers, our selling strategies, our competitive
position, our ability to retain customers or our ability to negotiate
favorable agreements with our customers.
Demand for our products and services depends on oil and gas
industry activity and expenditure levels, which are directly affected by
trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.
We are substantially dependent on conditions in the oil and gas
industry, including (i) the level of exploration, development and
production activity, (ii) capital spending, and (iii) the processing of
oil and natural gas in refining units, petrochemical sites, and natural
gas liquefaction plants by energy companies that are our customers. Any
substantial or extended decline in these expenditures may result in the
reduced pace of discovery and development of new reserves of oil and gas
and the reduced exploration of existing wells, which could adversely
affect demand for our products and services and, in certain instances,
result in the cancellation, modification, or re-scheduling of existing
orders in our backlog. These factors could have an adverse effect on our
revenue and profitability. The level of exploration, development, and
production activity is directly affected by trends in oil and natural
gas prices, which historically have been volatile and are likely to
continue to be volatile in the future.
Factors affecting the prices of oil and natural gas include, but are not
limited to, the following:
-
demand for hydrocarbons, which is affected by worldwide population
growth, economic growth rates, and general economic and business
conditions;
-
costs of exploring for, producing, and delivering oil and natural gas;
-
political and economic uncertainty, and socio-political unrest;
-
government policies and subsidies related to the production, use, and
exportation/importation of oil and natural gas;
-
available excess production capacity within the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) and the level of oil production
by non-OPEC countries;
-
oil refining and transportation capacity and shifts in end-customer
preferences toward fuel efficiency and the use of natural gas;
-
technological advances affecting energy consumption;
-
development, exploitation, and relative price, and availability of
alternative sources of energy and our customers’ shift of capital to
the development of these sources;
-
volatility in, and access to, capital and credit markets, which may
affect our customers’ activity levels, and spending for our products
and services; and
-
natural disasters.
The oil and gas industry has historically experienced periodic
downturns, which have been characterized by diminished demand for
oilfield services and downward pressure on the prices we charge. While
oil and natural gas prices have recently started to rebound from the
downturn that began in 2014, the market remains quite volatile and the
sustainability of the price recovery and business activity levels is
dependent on variables beyond our control, such as geopolitical
stability, OPEC’s actions to regulate its production capacity, changes
in demand patterns, and international sanctions and tariffs. Continued
volatility or any future reduction in demand for oilfield services and
could further adversely affect our financial condition, results of
operations, or cash flows.
Our success depends on our ability to develop, implement, and
protect new technologies and services.
Our success depends on the ongoing development and implementation of new
product designs, including the processes used by us to produce and
market our products, and on our ability to protect and maintain critical
intellectual property assets related to these developments. If we are
not able to obtain patent, trade secret or other protection of our
intellectual property rights, if our patents are unenforceable or the
claims allowed under our patents are not sufficient to protect our
technology, or if we are not able to adequately protect our patents or
trade secrets, we may not be able to continue to develop our services,
products and related technologies. Additionally, our competitors may be
able to independently develop technology that is similar to ours without
infringing on our patents or gaining access to our trade secrets. If any
of these events occurs, we may be unable to meet evolving industry
requirements or do so at prices acceptable to our customers, which could
adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations, and
cash flows.
The industries in which we operate or have operated expose us to
potential liabilities, including the installation or use of our
products, which may not be covered by insurance or may be in excess of
policy limits, or for which expected recoveries may not be realized.
We are subject to potential liabilities arising from, among other
possibilities, equipment malfunctions, equipment misuse, personal
injuries, and natural disasters, any of which may result in hazardous
situations, including uncontrollable flows of gas or well fluids, fires,
and explosions. Although we have obtained insurance against many of
these risks, our insurance may not be adequate to cover our liabilities.
Further, the insurance may not generally be available in the future or,
if available, premiums may not be commercially justifiable. If we incur
substantial liability and the damages are not covered by insurance or
are in excess of policy limits, or if we were to incur liability at a
time when we are not able to obtain liability insurance, such potential
liabilities could have a material adverse effect on our business,
results of operations, financial condition or cash flows.
We may lose money on fixed-price contracts.
As customary for some of our projects, we often agree to provide
products and services under fixed-price contracts. We are subject to
material risks in connection with such fixed-price contracts. It is not
possible to estimate with complete certainty the final cost or margin of
a project at the time of bidding or during the early phases of its
execution. Actual expenses incurred in executing these fixed-price
contracts can vary substantially from those originally anticipated for
several reasons including, but not limited to, the following:
-
unforeseen additional costs related to the purchase of substantial
equipment necessary for contract fulfillment or labor shortages in the
markets for where the contracts are performed;
-
mechanical failure of our production equipment and machinery;
-
delays caused by local weather conditions and/or natural disasters
(including earthquakes and floods); and
-
a failure of suppliers, subcontractors, or joint venture partners to
perform their contractual obligations.
The realization of any material risks and unforeseen circumstances could
also lead to delays in the execution schedule of a project. We may be
held liable to a customer should we fail to meet project milestones or
deadlines or to comply with other contractual provisions. Additionally,
delays in certain projects could lead to delays in subsequent projects
for which production equipment and machinery currently being utilized on
a project were intended.
Pursuant to the terms of fixed-price contracts, we are not always able
to increase the price of the contract to reflect factors that were
unforeseen at the time its bid was submitted, and this risk may be
heightened for projects with longer terms. Depending on the size of a
project, variations from estimated contract performance, or variations
in multiple contracts, could have a significant impact on our financial
condition, results of operations or cash flows.
New capital asset construction projects for vessels and
manufacturing facilities are subject to risks, including delays and cost
overruns, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial
condition, or results of operations.
We regularly carry out capital asset construction projects to maintain,
upgrade, and develop our asset base, and such projects are subject to
risks of delay and cost overruns that are inherent to any large
construction project, and are the result of numerous factors including,
but not limited to, the following:
-
shortages of key equipment, materials or skilled labor;
-
unscheduled delays in the delivery or ordered materials and equipment;
-
design and engineering issues; and
-
shipyard delays and performance issues.
Failure to complete construction in time, or the inability to complete
construction in accordance with its design specifications, may result in
loss of revenue. Additionally, capital expenditures for construction
projects could materially exceed the initially planned investments or
can result in delays in putting such assets into operation.
Our failure to timely deliver our backlog could affect future
sales, profitability, and relationships with our customers.
Many of the contracts we enter into with our customers require long
manufacturing lead times due to complex technical and logistical
requirements. These contracts may contain clauses related to liquidated
damages or financial incentives regarding on-time delivery, and a
failure by us to deliver in accordance with customer expectations could
subject us to liquidated damages or loss of financial incentives, reduce
our margins on these contracts, or result in damage to existing customer
relationships. The ability to meet customer delivery schedules for this
backlog is dependent upon a number of factors, including, but not
limited to, access to the raw materials required for production, an
adequately trained and capable workforce, subcontractor performance,
project engineering expertise and execution, sufficient manufacturing
plant capacity, and appropriate planning and scheduling of manufacturing
resources. Failure to deliver backlog in accordance with expectations
could negatively impact our financial performance.
We face risks relating to our reliance on subcontractors,
suppliers, and our joint venture partners.
We generally rely on subcontractors, suppliers, and our joint venture
partners for the performance of our contracts. Although we are not
dependent upon any single supplier, certain geographic areas of our
business or a project or group of projects may depend heavily on certain
suppliers for raw materials or semi-finished goods.
Any difficulty in engaging suitable subcontractors or acquiring
equipment and materials could compromise our ability to generate a
significant margin on a project or to complete such project within the
allocated timeframe. If subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture
partners refuse to adhere to their contractual obligations with us or
are unable to do so due to a deterioration of their financial condition,
we may be unable to find a suitable replacement at a comparable price,
or at all. Moreover, the failure of one of our joint venture partners to
perform their obligations in a timely and satisfactory manner could lead
to additional obligations and costs being imposed on us as we may be
obligated to assume our defaulting partner’s obligations or compensate
our customers.
Any delay, failure to meet contractual obligations, or other event
beyond our control or not foreseeable by us, that is attributable to a
subcontractor, supplier or joint venture partner, could lead to delays
in the overall progress of the project and/or generate significant extra
costs. Even if we are entitled to make a claim for these extra costs
against the defaulting supplier, subcontractor or joint venture partner,
we may be unable to recover the entirety of these costs and this could
materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results
of operations.
Our businesses are dependent on the continuing services of certain
of our key managers and employees.
We depend on key personnel. The loss of any key personnel could
adversely impact our business if we are unable to implement key
strategies or transactions in their absence. The loss of qualified
employees or failure to retain and motivate additional highly-skilled
employees required for the operation and expansion of our business could
hinder our ability to successfully conduct research activities and
develop marketable products and services.
Pirates endanger our maritime employees and assets.
We face material piracy risks in the Gulf of Guinea, the Somali Basin,
and the Gulf of Aden, and, to a lesser extent, in Southeast Asia,
Malacca, and the Singapore Straits. Piracy represents a risk for both
our projects and our vessels, which operate and transport through
sensitive maritime areas. Such risks have the potential to significantly
harm our crews and to negatively impact the execution schedule for our
projects. If our maritime employees or assets are endangered, additional
time may be required to find an alternative solution, which may delay
project realization and negatively impact our business, financial
condition, or results of operations.
Seasonal and weather conditions could adversely affect demand for
our services and operations.
Our business may be materially affected by variation from normal weather
patterns, such as cooler or warmer summers and winters. Adverse weather
conditions, such as hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico or extreme winter
conditions in Canada, Russia, and the North Sea, may interrupt or
curtail our operations, or our customers’ operations, cause supply
disruptions or loss of productivity, and may result in a loss of revenue
or damage to our equipment and facilities, which may or may not be
insured. Any of these events or outcomes could have a material adverse
effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows, and results of
operations.
Due to the types of contracts we enter into and the markets in
which we operate, the cumulative loss of several major contracts,
customers, or alliances may have an adverse effect on our results of
operations.
We often enter into large, long-term contracts that, collectively,
represent a significant portion of our revenue. These agreements, if
terminated or breached, may have a larger impact on our operating
results or our financial condition than shorter-term contracts due to
the value at risk. Moreover, the global market for the production,
transportation, and transformation of hydrocarbons and by-products, as
well as the other industrial markets in which we operate, is dominated
by a small number of companies. As a result, our business relies on a
limited number of customers. If we were to lose several key contracts,
customers, or alliances over a relatively short period of time, we could
experience a significant adverse impact on our financial condition,
results of operations, or cash flows.
Our operations require us to comply with numerous regulations,
violations of which could have a material adverse effect on our
financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.
Our operations and manufacturing activities are governed by
international, regional, transnational, and national laws and
regulations in every place where we operate relating to matters such as
environmental protection, health and safety, labor and employment,
import/export controls, currency exchange, bribery and corruption, and
taxation. These laws and regulations are complex, frequently change, and
have tended to become more stringent over time. In the event the scope
of these laws and regulations expand in the future, the incremental cost
of compliance could adversely impact our financial condition, results of
operations, or cash flows.
Our international operations are subject to anti-corruption laws and
regulations, such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”),
the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010 (the “Bribery Act”), the anti-corruption
provisions of French law n° 2016-1691 dated December 9, 2016 relating to
Transparency, Anti-corruption and Modernization of the Business Practice
(“Sapin II Law”), the Brazilian Anti-Bribery Act (also known as the
Brazilian Clean Company Act), and economic and trade sanctions,
including those administered by the United Nations, the European Union,
the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the
Treasury (“U.S. Treasury”), and the U.S. Department of State. The FCPA
prohibits providing anything of value to foreign officials for the
purposes of obtaining or retaining business or securing any improper
business advantage. We may deal with both governments and state-owned
business enterprises, the employees of which are considered foreign
officials for purposes of the FCPA. The provisions of the Bribery Act
extend beyond bribery of foreign public officials and are more onerous
than the FCPA in a number of other respects, including jurisdiction,
non-exemption of facilitation payments, and penalties. Economic and
trade sanctions restrict our transactions or dealings with certain
sanctioned countries, territories, and designated persons.
As a result of doing business in foreign countries, including through
partners and agents, we are exposed to a risk of violating
anti-corruption laws and sanctions regulations. Some of the
international locations in which we currently or may, in the future,
operate, have developing legal systems and may have higher levels of
corruption than more developed nations. Our continued expansion and
worldwide operations, including in developing countries, our development
of joint venture relationships worldwide, and the employment of local
agents in the countries in which we operate increases the risk of
violations of anti-corruption laws and economic and trade sanctions.
Violations of anti-corruption laws and economic and trade sanctions are
punishable by civil penalties, including fines, denial of export
privileges, injunctions, asset seizures, debarment from government
contracts (and termination of existing contracts), and revocations or
restrictions of licenses, as well as criminal fines and imprisonment. In
addition, any major violations could have a significant impact on our
reputation and consequently on our ability to win future business.
We have implemented internal controls designed to minimize and detect
potential violations of laws and regulations in a timely manner but we
can provide no assurance that such policies and procedures will be
followed at all times or will effectively detect and prevent violations
of the applicable laws by one or more of our employees, consultants,
agents, or partners. The occurrence of any such violation could subject
us to penalties and material adverse consequences on our business,
financial condition, or results of operations.
Compliance with environmental laws and regulations may adversely
affect our business and results of operations.
Environmental laws and regulations in various countries affect the
equipment, systems, and services we design, market, and sell, as well as
the facilities where we manufacture our equipment and systems, and any
other operations we undertake. We are required to invest financial and
managerial resources to comply with environmental laws and regulations,
and believe that we will continue to be required to do so in the future.
Failure to comply with these laws and regulations may result in the
assessment of administrative, civil, and criminal penalties, the
imposition of remedial obligations, the issuance of orders enjoining our
operations, or other claims. These laws and regulations, as well as the
adoption of new legal requirements or other laws and regulations
affecting exploration and development of drilling for crude oil and
natural gas, are becoming increasingly strict and could adversely affect
our business and operating results by increasing our costs, limiting the
demand for our products and services, or restricting our operations.
Existing or future laws and regulations relating to greenhouse gas
emissions and climate change may adversely affect our business.
Existing or future laws concerning the release of greenhouse gas
emissions or that concern climate change (including laws and regulations
that seek to mitigate the effects of climate change) may adversely
impact demand for the equipment, systems and services we design, market
and sell. For example, oil and natural gas exploration and production
may decline as a result of such laws and regulations and as a
consequence demand for our equipment, systems and services may also
decline. In addition, such laws and regulations may also result in more
onerous obligations with respect to our operations, including the
facilities where we manufacture our equipment and systems. Such decline
in demand for our equipment, systems and services and such onerous
obligations in respect of our operations may adversely affect our
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.
Disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic, and social
conditions of the countries in which we conduct business could adversely
affect our business or results of operations.
We operate in various countries across the world. Instability and
unforeseen changes in any of the markets in which we conduct business,
including economically and politically volatile areas could have an
adverse effect on the demand for our services and products, our
financial condition, or our results of operations. These factors
include, but are not limited to, the following:
-
nationalization and expropriation;
-
potentially burdensome taxation;
-
inflationary and recessionary markets, including capital and equity
markets;
-
civil unrest, labor issues, political instability, terrorist attacks,
cyber-terrorism, military activity, and wars;
-
supply disruptions in key oil producing countries;
-
the ability of OPEC to set and maintain production levels and pricing;
-
trade restrictions, trade protection measures, price controls, or
trade disputes;
-
sanctions, such as prohibitions or restrictions by the United States
against countries that are the targets of economic sanctions, or are
designated as state sponsors of terrorism;
-
foreign ownership restrictions;
-
import or export licensing requirements;
-
restrictions on operations, trade practices, trade partners, and
investment decisions resulting from domestic and foreign laws, and
regulations;
-
regime changes;
-
changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations;
-
inability to repatriate income or capital;
-
reductions in the availability of qualified personnel;
-
foreign currency fluctuations or currency restrictions; and
-
fluctuations in the interest rate component of forward foreign
currency rates.
DTC and Euroclear Paris may cease to act as depository and
clearing agencies for our shares.
Our shares were issued into the facilities of The Depository Trust
Company (“DTC”) with respect to shares listed on the NYSE and Euroclear
with respect to shares listed on Euronext Paris (DTC and Euroclear being
referred to as the “Clearance Services”). The Clearance Services are
widely used mechanisms that allow for rapid electronic transfers of
securities between the participants in their respective systems, which
include many large banks and brokerage firms. The Clearance Services
have general discretion to cease to act as a depository and clearing
agencies for our shares. If either of the Clearance Services determine
at any time that our shares are not eligible for continued deposit and
clearance within its facilities, then we believe that our shares would
not be eligible for continued listing on the NYSE or Euronext Paris, as
applicable, and trading in our shares would be disrupted. Any such
disruption could have a material adverse effect on the trading price of
our shares.
The United Kingdom’s proposed withdrawal from the European Union
may have a negative effect on global economic conditions, financial
markets, and our business.
We are based in the United Kingdom and have operational headquarters in
Paris, France; Houston, Texas, United States; and in London, United
Kingdom, with worldwide operations, including material business
operations in Europe. In June 2016, a majority of voters in the United
Kingdom elected to withdraw from the European Union in a national
referendum (“Brexit”). The referendum was advisory, and the United
Kingdom government served notice under Article 50 of the Treaty of the
European Union in March 2017 to formally initiate a withdrawal process.
The United Kingdom and the European Union have had a two-year period
under Article 50 to negotiate the terms for the United Kingdom’s
withdrawal from the European Union. The withdrawal agreement and
political declaration that were endorsed at a special meeting of the
European Council on November 25, 2018 did not receive the approval of
the United Kingdom Parliament in January 2019. Further discussions are
ongoing, although the European Commission has stated that the European
Union will not reopen the withdrawal agreement. Any extension of the
negotiation period for withdrawal will require the consent of the
remaining 27 member states of the European Union. Brexit has created
significant uncertainty about the future relationship between the United
Kingdom and the European Union and has given rise to calls for certain
regions within the United Kingdom to preserve their place in the
European Union by separating from the United Kingdom.
These developments, or the perception that any of them could occur,
could have a material adverse effect on global economic conditions and
the stability of the global financial markets and could significantly
reduce global market liquidity and restrict the ability of key market
participants to operate in certain financial markets. Asset valuations,
currency exchange rates, and credit ratings may be especially subject to
increased market volatility. Lack of clarity about applicable future
laws, regulations, or treaties as the United Kingdom negotiates the
terms of a withdrawal, as well as the operation of any such rules
pursuant to any withdrawal terms, including financial laws and
regulations, tax and free trade agreements, intellectual property
rights, supply chain logistics, environmental, health and safety laws
and regulations, immigration laws, employment laws, and other rules that
would apply to us and our subsidiaries, could increase our costs,
restrict our access to capital within the United Kingdom and the
European Union, depress economic activity, and further decrease foreign
direct investment in the United Kingdom. For example, withdrawal from
the European Union could, depending on the negotiated terms of such
withdrawal, eliminate the benefit of certain tax-related E.U. directives
currently applicable to U.K. companies such as us, including the
Parent-Subsidiary Directive and the Interest and Royalties Directive,
which could, subject to any relief under an available tax treaty, raise
our tax costs.
If the United Kingdom and the European Union are unable to negotiate
mutually acceptable withdrawal terms or if other E.U. member states
pursue withdrawal, barrier-free access between the United Kingdom and
other E.U. member states or within the European Economic Area overall
could be diminished or eliminated. Any of these factors could have a
material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and
results of operations.
As an English public limited company, we must meet certain
additional financial requirements before we may declare dividends or
repurchase shares and certain capital structure decisions may require
stockholder approval which may limit our flexibility to manage our
capital structure. We may not be able to pay dividends or
repurchase shares of our ordinary shares in accordance with our
announced intent, or at all.
Under English law, we will only be able to declare dividends, make
distributions, or repurchase shares (other than out of the proceeds of a
new issuance of shares for that purpose) out of “distributable profits.”
Distributable profits are a company’s accumulated, realized profits, to
the extent that they have not been previously utilized by distribution
or capitalization, less its accumulated, realized losses, to the extent
that they have not been previously written off in a reduction or
reorganization of capital duly made. In addition, as a public limited
company incorporated in England and Wales, we may only make a
distribution if the amount of our net assets is not less than the
aggregate of our called-up share capital and non-distributable reserves
and to the extent that the distribution does not reduce the amount of
those assets to less than that aggregate.
Following the Merger, we implemented a court-approved reduction of our
capital, which was completed on June 29, 2017, in order to create
distributable profits to support the payment of possible future
dividends or future share repurchases. Our articles of association
permit us by ordinary resolution of the stockholders to declare
dividends, provided that the directors have made a recommendation as to
its amount. The dividend shall not exceed the amount recommended by the
Board of Directors. The directors may also decide to pay interim
dividends if it appears to them that the profits available for
distribution justify the payment. When recommending or declaring payment
of a dividend, the directors are required under English law to comply
with their duties, including considering our future financial
requirements.
In addition, the Board of Directors’ determinations regarding dividends
and share repurchases will depend on a variety of other factors,
including our net income, cash flow generated from operations or other
sources, liquidity position, and potential alternative uses of cash,
such as acquisitions, as well as economic conditions and expected future
financial results. Our ability to declare and pay future dividends and
make future share repurchases will depend on our future financial
performance, which in turn depends on the successful implementation of
our strategy and on financial, competitive, regulatory, technical, and
other factors, general economic conditions, demand and selling prices
for our products and services, and other factors specific to our
industry or specific projects, many of which are beyond our control.
Therefore, our ability to generate cash depends on the performance of
our operations and could be limited by decreases in our profitability or
increases in costs, regulatory changes, capital expenditures, or debt
servicing requirements.
Any failure to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our ordinary shares
could negatively impact our reputation, harm investor confidence in us,
and cause the market price of our ordinary shares to decline.
Our existing and future debt may limit cash flow available to
invest in the ongoing needs of our business and could prevent us from
fulfilling our obligations under our outstanding debt.
We have substantial existing debt. As of December 31, 2018, after giving
effect to the Merger, our total debt is $4.2 billion. We also have the
capacity under our $2.5 billion credit facility, in addition to our
bilateral facilities to incur substantial additional debt. Our level of
debt could have important consequences. For example, it could:
-
make it more difficult for us to make payments on our debt;
-
require us to dedicate a substantial portion of our cash flow from
operations to the payment of debt service, reducing the availability
of our cash flow to fund working capital, capital expenditures,
acquisitions, distributions, and other general partnership purposes;
-
increase our vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions;
-
limit our ability to obtain additional financing to enable us to react
to changes in our business; or
-
place us at a competitive disadvantage compared to businesses in our
industry that have less debt.
Additionally, any failure to meet required payments on our debt or to
comply with any covenants in the instruments governing our debt, could
result in an event of default under the terms of those instruments. In
the event of such default, the holders of such debt could elect to
declare all the amounts outstanding under such instruments to be due and
payable.
The London Inter-bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and certain other interest
“benchmarks” may be subject to regulatory guidance and/or reform that
could cause interest rates under our current or future debt agreements
to perform differently than in the past or cause other unanticipated
consequences. The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, which
regulates LIBOR, has announced that it intends to stop encouraging or
requiring banks to submit LIBOR rates after 2021, and it is unclear if
LIBOR will cease to exist or if new methods of calculating LIBOR will
evolve. If LIBOR ceases to exist or if the methods of calculating LIBOR
change from their current form, interest rates on our current or future
debt obligations may be adversely affected.
A downgrade in our debt rating could restrict our ability to
access the capital markets.
The terms of our financing are, in part, dependent on the credit ratings
assigned to our debt by independent credit rating agencies. We cannot
provide assurance that any of our current credit ratings will remain in
effect for any given period of time or that a rating will not be lowered
or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency. Factors that may impact our
credit ratings include debt levels, capital structure, planned asset
purchases or sales, near- and long-term production growth opportunities,
market position, liquidity, asset quality, cost structure, product mix,
customer and geographic diversification, and commodity price levels. A
downgrade in our credit ratings, particularly to non-investment grade
levels, could limit our ability to access the debt capital markets or
refinance our existing debt or cause us to refinance or issue debt with
less favorable terms and conditions. Moreover, our revolving credit
agreement includes an increase in interest rates if the ratings for our
debt are downgraded, which could have an adverse effect on our results
of operations. An increase in the level of our indebtedness and related
interest costs may increase our vulnerability to adverse general
economic and industry conditions and may affect our ability to obtain
additional financing, as well as have a material adverse effect on our
business, financial condition, and results of operations.
Uninsured claims and litigation against us, including intellectual
property litigation, could adversely impact our financial condition,
results of operations, or cash flows.
We could be impacted by the outcome of pending litigation, as well as
unexpected litigation or proceedings. We have insurance coverage against
operating hazards, including product liability claims and personal
injury claims related to our products or operating environments in which
our employees operate, to the extent deemed prudent by our management
and to the extent insurance is available. However, our insurance
policies are subject to exclusions, limitations, and other conditions
and may not apply in all cases, for example where willful wrongdoing on
our part is alleged. Additionally, the nature and amount of that
insurance may not be sufficient to fully indemnify us against
liabilities arising out of pending and future claims and litigation.
Additionally, in individual circumstances, certain proceedings or cases
may also lead to our formal or informal exclusion from tenders or the
revocation or loss of business licenses or permits. Our financial
condition, results of operations, or cash flows could be adversely
affected by unexpected claims not covered by insurance.
In addition, the tools, techniques, methodologies, programs, and
components we use to provide our services may infringe upon the
intellectual property rights of others. Infringement claims generally
result in significant legal and other costs. The resolution of these
claims could require us to enter into license agreements or develop
alternative technologies. The development of these technologies or the
payment of royalties under licenses from third parties, if available,
would increase our costs. If a license were not available, or we are not
able to develop alternative technologies, we might not be able to
continue providing a particular service or product, which could
adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations, or cash
flows.
Currency exchange rate fluctuations could adversely affect our
financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.
We conduct operations around the world in many different currencies.
Because a significant portion of our revenue is denominated in
currencies other than our reporting currency, the U.S. dollar, changes
in exchange rates will produce fluctuations in our revenue, costs, and
earnings, and may also affect the book value of our assets and
liabilities and related equity. Although we do not hedge translation
impacts on earnings, we do hedge transaction impacts on margins and
earnings where the transaction is not in the functional currency of the
business unit. Our efforts to minimize our currency exposure through
such hedging transactions may not be successful depending on market and
business conditions. Moreover, certain currencies in which the Company
trades, specifically currencies in countries such as Angola and Nigeria,
do not actively trade in the global foreign exchange markets and may
subject us to increased foreign currency exposures. As a result,
fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may adversely affect our
financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.
We may incur significant Merger-related costs.
We have incurred and expect to incur additional non-recurring direct and
indirect costs associated with the Merger. In addition to the costs and
expenses associated with the consummation of the Merger, we are also
integrating processes, policies, procedures, operations, technologies,
and systems. While we have assumed that a certain level of expenses
would be incurred relating to the Merger and continue to assess the
magnitude of these costs, there are many factors beyond our control that
could affect the total amount or the timing of the integration and
implementation expenses. These costs and expenses could reduce the
realization of efficiencies and strategic benefits we expect to achieve
from the Merger, and the expected net benefit of the Merger may not be
achieved in the near term or at all.
Our acquisition and divestiture activities involve substantial
risks.
We have made and expect to continue to pursue acquisitions,
dispositions, or other investments that may strategically fit our
business and/or growth objectives. We cannot provide assurances that we
will be able to locate suitable acquisitions, dispositions, or
investments, or that we will be able to consummate any such transactions
on terms and conditions acceptable to us. Even if we do successfully
execute such transactions, they may not result in anticipated benefits,
which could have a material adverse effect on our financial results. If
we are unable to successfully integrate and develop acquired businesses,
we could fail to achieve anticipated synergies and cost savings,
including any expected increases in revenues and operating results. We
may not be able to successfully cause a buyer of a divested business to
assume the liabilities of that business or, even if such liabilities are
assumed, we may have difficulties enforcing our rights, contractual or
otherwise, against the buyer. We may invest in companies or businesses
that fail, causing a loss of all or part of our investment. In addition,
if we determine that an other-than-temporary decline in the fair value
exists for a company in which we have invested, we may have to write
down that investment to its fair value and recognize the related
write-down as an investment loss.
A failure of our IT infrastructure, including as a result of cyber
attacks, could adversely impact our business and results of operations.
The efficient operation of our business is dependent on our IT systems.
Accordingly, we rely upon the capacity, reliability, and security of our
IT hardware and software infrastructure and our ability to expand and
update this infrastructure in response to changing needs. We have been
subject to cyber attacks in the past, including phishing, malware, and
ransomware, and although no such attack has had a material adverse
effect on our business, this may not be the case with future attacks.
Our systems may be vulnerable to damages from such attacks, as well as
from natural disasters, failures in hardware or software, power
fluctuations, unauthorized access to data and systems, loss or
destruction of data (including confidential customer information), human
error, and other similar disruptions, and we cannot give assurance that
any security measures we have implemented or may in the future implement
will be sufficient to identify and prevent or mitigate such disruptions.
We rely on third parties to support the operation of our IT hardware,
software infrastructure, and cloud services, and in certain instances,
utilize web-based and software-as-a-service applications. The security
and privacy measures implemented by such third parties, as well as the
measures implemented by any entities we acquire or with whom we do
business, may not be sufficient to identify or prevent cyber attacks,
and any such attacks may have a material adverse effect on our business.
While our IT vendor agreements typically contain provisions that seek to
eliminate or limit our exposure to liability for damages from a
cyber-attack, we cannot ensure such provisions will withstand legal
challenges or cover all or any such damages.
Threats to our IT systems arise from numerous sources, not all of which
are within our control, including fraud or malice on the part of third
parties, accidental technological failure, electrical or
telecommunication outages, failures of computer servers or other damage
to our property or assets, outbreaks of hostilities, or terrorist acts.
The failure of our IT systems or those of our vendors to perform as
anticipated for any reason or any significant breach of security could
disrupt our business and result in numerous adverse consequences,
including reduced effectiveness and efficiency of operations,
inappropriate disclosure of confidential and proprietary information,
reputational harm, increased overhead costs, and loss of important
information, which could have a material adverse effect on our business
and results of operations. In addition, we may be required to incur
significant costs to protect against damage caused by these disruptions
or security breaches in the future. Our insurance coverage may not cover
all of the costs and liabilities we incur as the result of any
disruptions or security breaches, and if our business continuity and/or
disaster recovery plans do not effectively and timely resolve issues
resulting from a cyber-attack, we may suffer material adverse effects on
our business.
We are subject to governmental regulation and other legal
obligations related to privacy, data protection, and data security. Our
actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations could harm
our business.
We are subject to international data protection laws, such as the
General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, in the European Economic
Area. The GDPR imposes several stringent requirements for controllers
and processors of personal data which have increased our obligations,
including, for example, by requiring more robust disclosures to
individuals, notifications, in some cases, of data breaches to
regulators and data subjects, and a record of processing and other
policies and procedures to be maintained to adhere to the accountability
principle. In addition, we are subject to the GDPR’s rules on
transferring personal data outside of the EEA (including to the United
States), and some of these rules are currently being challenged in the
courts. Failure to comply with the requirements of GDPR and the local
laws implementing or supplementing the GDPR could result in fines of up
to €20,000,000 or up to 4% of the total worldwide annual turnover of the
preceding financial year, whichever is higher, as well as other
administrative penalties. We are likely to be required to expend
significant capital and other resources to ensure ongoing compliance
with the GDPR and other applicable data protection legislation, and we
may be required to put in place additional control mechanisms which
could be onerous and adversely affect our business, financial condition,
results of operations, and prospects.
We may not realize the cost savings, synergies, and other benefits
expected from the Merger.
The combination of two independent companies is a complex, costly, and
time-consuming process. As a result, we will be required to continue to
devote management attention and resources to integrating the business
practices and operations of Technip and FMC Technologies. The
integration process may disrupt our businesses and, if ineffectively
implemented, could preclude realization of the full benefits expected
from the Merger. Our failure to meet the challenges involved in
successfully integrating the operations of Technip and FMC Technologies
or otherwise realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger could
interrupt, and seriously harm the results of, our operations. In
addition, the overall integration of Technip and FMC Technologies may
result in unanticipated expenses, liabilities, competitive responses,
loss of client relationships, diversion of management’s attention, or
other problems, and such problems could, if material, cause our stock
price to decline. The difficulties of combining the operations of
Technip and FMC Technologies include, but are not limited to, the
following:
-
managing a significantly larger company;
-
coordinating geographically separate organizations;
-
the potential diversion of management focus and resources from other
strategic opportunities and from operational matters;
-
aligning and executing our strategy;
-
retaining existing customers and attracting new customers;
-
maintaining employee morale and retaining key management and other
employees;
-
integrating two unique business cultures,
-
the possibility of faulty assumptions underlying expectations
regarding the integration process;
-
consolidating corporate and administrative infrastructures and
eliminating duplicative operations;
-
coordinating distribution and marketing efforts;
-
integrating IT, communications, and other systems;
-
changes in applicable laws and regulations;
-
managing tax costs or inefficiencies associated with integrating our
operations;
-
unforeseen expenses or delays associated with the Merger; and
-
taking actions that may be required in connection with obtaining
regulatory approvals.
Many of these factors are at least partially outside our control and any
one of them could result in increased costs, decreased revenue, and
diversion of management’s time and energy, which could materially impact
our business, financial condition, and results of operations. In
addition, even if the operations of Technip and FMC Technologies are
successfully integrated, we may not realize the full benefits of the
Merger, including the synergies, cost savings, sales, or growth
opportunities that we expect. These benefits may not be achieved within
the anticipated time frame, or at all. As a result, the combination of
Technip and FMC Technologies may not result in the realization of the
full benefits expected from the Merger.
The IRS may not agree that we should be treated as a foreign
corporation for U.S. federal tax purposes and may seek to impose an
excise tax on gains recognized by certain individuals.
Although we are incorporated in the United Kingdom, the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service (the “IRS”) may assert that we should be treated as a
U.S. “domestic” corporation (and, therefore, a U.S. tax resident) for
U.S. federal income tax purposes pursuant to Section 7874 of the U.S.
Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). For U.S. federal
income tax purposes, a corporation (i) is generally considered a
“domestic” corporation (or U.S. tax resident) if it is organized in the
United States or of any state or political subdivision therein, and (ii)
is generally considered a “foreign” corporation (or non-U.S. tax
resident) if it is not considered a domestic corporation. Because we are
a U.K. incorporated entity, we would be considered a foreign corporation
(and, therefore, a non-U.S. tax resident) under these rules. Section
7874 of the Code (“Section 7874”) provides an exception under which a
foreign incorporated entity may, in certain circumstances, be treated as
a domestic corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
We do not believe this exception applies. However, the Section 7874
rules are complex and subject to detailed regulations, the application
of which is uncertain in various respects. It is possible that the IRS
will not agree with our position. Should the IRS successfully challenge
our position, it is also possible that an excise tax under Section 4985
of the Code (the “Section 4985 Excise Tax”) may be assessed against
certain “disqualified individuals” (including former officers and
directors of FMC Technologies, Inc.) on certain stock-based compensation
held thereby. We may, if we determine that it is appropriate, provide
disqualified individuals with a payment with respect to the Section 4985
Excise Tax, so that, on a net after-tax basis, they would be in the same
position as if no such Section 4985 Excise Tax had been applied.
In addition, there can be no assurance that there will not be a change
in law or interpretation, including with retroactive effect, that might
cause us to be treated as a domestic corporation for U.S. federal income
tax purposes.
U.S. tax laws and/or guidance could affect our ability to engage
in certain acquisition strategies and certain internal restructurings.
Even if we are treated as a foreign corporation for U.S. federal income
tax purposes, Section 7874, U.S. Treasury regulations, and other
guidance promulgated thereunder may adversely affect our ability to
engage in certain future acquisitions of U.S. businesses or to
restructure the non-U.S. members of our group. These limitations, if
applicable, may affect the tax efficiencies that otherwise might be
achieved in such potential future transactions or restructurings.
In addition, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury have issued final and
temporary regulations providing that, even if we are treated as a
foreign corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, certain
intercompany debt instruments issued on or after April 4, 2016 will be
treated as equity for U.S. federal income tax purposes, therefore
limiting U.S. tax benefits and resulting in possible U.S. withholding
taxes. Although recent guidance from the U.S. Treasury proposes
deferring certain documentation requirements that would otherwise be
imposed with respect to covered debt instruments, and further indicates
that these rules generally are the subject of continuing study and may
be further materially modified, the current regulations may adversely
affect our future effective tax rate and could also impact our ability
to engage in future restructurings if such transactions cause an
existing intercompany debt instrument to be treated as reissued for U.S.
federal income tax purposes.
We are subject to the tax laws of numerous jurisdictions;
challenges to the interpretation of, or future changes to, such laws
could adversely affect us.
We and our subsidiaries are subject to tax laws and regulations in the
United Kingdom, the United States, France, and numerous other
jurisdictions in which we and our subsidiaries operate. These laws and
regulations are inherently complex, and we are, and will continue to be,
obligated to make judgments and interpretations about the application of
these laws and regulations to our operations and businesses. The
interpretation and application of these laws and regulations could be
challenged by the relevant governmental authorities, which could result
in administrative or judicial procedures, actions, or sanctions, which
could be material.
In addition, the U.S. Congress, the U.K. Government, the European Union,
the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (the “OECD”),
and other government agencies in jurisdictions where we and our
affiliates do business have had an extended focus on issues related to
the taxation of multinational corporations. New tax initiatives,
directives, and rules, such as the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the
OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, and the European
Union’s Anti-Tax Avoidance Directives, may increase our tax burden and
require additional compliance-related expenditures. As a result, our
financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows may be
adversely affected. Further changes, including with retroactive effect,
in the tax laws of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European
Union, or other countries in which we and our affiliates do business
could also adversely affect us.
We may not qualify for benefits under tax treaties entered into
between the United Kingdom and other countries.
We operate in a manner such that we believe we are eligible for benefits
under tax treaties between the United Kingdom and other countries.
However, our ability to qualify for such benefits will depend on whether
we are treated as a U.K. tax resident, the requirements contained in
each treaty and applicable domestic laws, on the facts and circumstances
surrounding our operations and management, and on the relevant
interpretation of the tax authorities and courts. For example, because
of the anticipated withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European
Union (“Brexit”), we may lose some or all of the benefits of tax
treaties between the United States and the remaining members of the
European Union, and face higher tax liabilities, which may be
significant. Another example is the Multilateral Convention to Implement
Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting
(the “MLI”), which entered into force for participating jurisdictions on
July 1, 2018. The MLI recommends that countries adopt a
“limitation-on-benefit” rule and/or a “principle purposes test” rule
with regards to their tax treaties. The scope and interpretation of
these rules as adopted pursuant to the MLI are presently under
development, but the application of either rule might deny us tax treaty
benefits that were previously available.
The failure by us or our subsidiaries to qualify for benefits under tax
treaties entered into between the United Kingdom and other countries
could result in adverse tax consequences to us (including an increased
tax burden and increased filing obligations) and could result in certain
tax consequences of owning and disposing of our shares.
We intend to be treated exclusively as a resident of the United
Kingdom for tax purposes, but French or other tax authorities may seek
to treat us as a tax resident of another jurisdiction.
We are incorporated in the United Kingdom. English law currently
provides that we will be regarded as a U.K. resident for tax purposes
from incorporation and shall remain so unless (i) we are concurrently a
resident in another jurisdiction (applying the tax residence rules of
that jurisdiction) that has a double tax treaty with the United Kingdom
and (ii) there is a tiebreaker provision in that tax treaty which
allocates exclusive residence to that other jurisdiction.
In this regard, we have a permanent establishment in France to satisfy
certain French tax requirements imposed by the French Tax Code with
respect to the Merger. Although it is intended that we will be treated
as having our exclusive place of tax residence in the United Kingdom,
the French tax authorities may claim that we are a tax resident of
France if we were to fail to maintain our “place of effective
management” in the United Kingdom. Any such claim would be settled
between the French and U.K. tax authorities pursuant to the mutual
assistance procedure provided for by the tax treaty concluded between
France and the United Kingdom. There is no assurance that these
authorities would reach an agreement that we will remain exclusively a
U.K. tax resident; a determination which could materially and adversely
affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and
future prospects. A failure to maintain exclusive tax residency in the
United Kingdom could result in adverse tax consequences to us and our
subsidiaries and could result in certain adverse changes in the tax
consequences of owning and disposing of our shares.
The Company has identified material weaknesses relating to
internal control over financial reporting. If our remedial measures are
insufficient to address the material weaknesses, or if one or more
additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in our
internal control over financial reporting are discovered or occur in the
future, our consolidated financial statements may contain material
misstatements and we could be required to further restate our financial
results, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial
condition, results of operations, and cash flows.
Management identified material weaknesses in the Company’s internal
control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017 and December
31, 2018 as described in the Corporate Governance Report of this U.K.
Annual Report.
A material weakness is a deficiency, or combination of deficiencies, in
internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a
reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company’s
annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected
on a timely basis.
As a result of the material weaknesses, management has concluded that
our internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of
December 31, 2018. In addition, as a result of these material
weaknesses, our chief executive officer and chief financial officer have
concluded that, as of December 31, 2018, our disclosure controls and
procedures were not effective. Until these material weaknesses are
remediated, they could lead to errors in our financial results and could
have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of
operations, and cash flows.
If our remedial measures are insufficient to address the material
weaknesses, or if one or more additional material weaknesses or
significant deficiencies in our disclosure controls and procedures or
internal control over financial reporting are discovered or occur in the
future, our consolidated financial statements may contain material
misstatements and we could be required to restate our financial results,
which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition,
results of operations, and cash flows, restrict our ability to access
the capital markets, require significant resources to correct the
weaknesses or deficiencies, subject us to fines, penalties or judgments,
harm our reputation or otherwise cause a decline in investor confidence
and in the market price of our stock.
Additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in our
internal control over financial reporting could be identified in the
future. Any failure to maintain or implement required new or improved
controls, or any difficulties we encounter in their implementation,
could result in additional significant deficiencies or material
weaknesses, cause us to fail to meet our periodic reporting obligations
or result in material misstatements in our financial statements. Any
such failure could also adversely affect the results of periodic
management evaluations and annual auditor attestation reports regarding
the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting
required under Section 404 of the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and
the rules promulgated under Section 404. The existence of a material
weakness could result in errors in our financial statements that could
result in a restatement of financial statements, cause us to fail to
meet our reporting obligations and cause investors to lose confidence in
our reported financial information, leading to, among other things, a
decline in our stock price.
We can give no assurances that the measures we have taken to date, or
any future measures we may take, will fully remediate the material
weaknesses identified or that any additional material weaknesses will
not arise in the future due to our failure to implement and maintain
adequate internal control over financial reporting. In addition, even if
we are successful in strengthening our controls and procedures, those
controls and procedures may not be adequate to prevent or identify
irregularities or ensure the fair and accurate presentation of our
financial statements included in our periodic reports filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Appendix C – Related party transactions
Receivables, payables, revenues and expenses which are included in our
consolidated financial statements for all transactions with related
parties, defined as entities related to our directors and main
shareholders as well as the partners of our consolidated joint ventures,
were as follows.
Trade receivables consisted of receivables due from following related
parties:
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
TP JGC Coral France SNC
|
|
$
|
31.6
|
|
|
$
|
42.5
|
Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
13.8
|
Anadarko Petroleum Company
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
22.3
|
Others
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
19.8
|
Total trade receivables
|
|
$
|
61.7
|
|
|
$
|
98.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TP JGC Coral France SNC and Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV are equity method
affiliates. A member of our Board of Directors serves on the Board of
Directors of Anadarko Petroleum Company.
Trade payables consisted of payables due to following related parties:
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Dofcon Navegacao
|
|
$
|
2.5
|
|
|
$
|
12.3
|
Chiyoda
|
|
70.0
|
|
|
48.3
|
JGC Corporation
|
|
69.5
|
|
|
52.4
|
IFP Energies nouvelles
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
—
|
Anadarko Petroleum Company
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
—
|
Magma Global Limited
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
—
|
Others
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
8.8
|
Total trade payables
|
|
$
|
148.6
|
|
|
$
|
121.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dofcon Navegacao and Magma Global Limited are equity affiliates. JGC
Corporation and Chiyoda are joint venture partners on our Yamal project.
A member of our Board of Directors is an executive officer of IFP
Energies nouvelles.
Additionally, we have note receivable balance of $130.0 million and
$140.9 million as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The note
receivables balance includes $119.9 million and $114.9 million with
Dofcon Brasil AS at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Dofcon
Brasil AS is accounted for as an equity method affiliate. These are
included in other noncurrent assets on our consolidated balance sheets.
Revenue consisted of amount from following related parties:
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Anadarko Petroleum Company
|
|
$
|
124.8
|
|
|
$
|
111.3
|
TP JGC Coral France SNC
|
|
$
|
118.2
|
|
|
$
|
69.9
|
Others
|
|
$
|
50.3
|
|
|
$
|
56.9
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
293.3
|
|
|
$
|
238.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses consisted of amount to following related parties:
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Chiyoda
|
|
$
|
53.0
|
|
|
$
|
44.1
|
JGC Corporation
|
|
81.2
|
|
|
46.8
|
IFP Energy nouvelles
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
—
|
Creowave OY
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
4.7
|
Arkema S.A.
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
—
|
Magma Global Limited
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
—
|
Others
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
45.8
|
Total expenses
|
|
$
|
154.7
|
|
|
$
|
141.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOAN RECEIVABLES – RELATED PARTIES
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Loan receivables – related parties
|
|
$
|
1,585.9
|
|
|
$
|
2,425.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2018, TechnipFMC Holdings Ltd repaid its loan for $700.0 million and
Technip UK Ltd (“Technip UK”) and Technip Umbilicals repaid part of
their intercompany loans for $51.6 million.
The Company’s loan receivables from related parties are unsecured and
are stated net of impairment allowance of $4.7 million at December 31,
2018. As a result of applying IFRS 9, the Company did not restate the
prior period.
Loan receivables from related parties primarily consist of loans to
Technip Offshore International SAS (“TOI”), Technip UK and Asiaflex
Products Sdn Bhd (“Asiaflex”). The terms and interest rates for
significant loans are detailed below.
(i) Loans to TOI consist of two loans in the amount of $1,126.8 million
and $118.3 million respectively with 5 year terms and interest rates of
4.16% and 2.10% respectively.
(ii) Loan to Technip UK is in the amount of $143.0 million with a 5 year
term and interest rate of 2.05%.
(iii) Loan to Asiaflex is in the amount of $74.3 million with a 10 year
term and interest rate of LIBOR 3M +1.1%.
LOAN PAYABLES – RELATED PARTIES
Loan payables – related parties consists of the following:
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Loan payables - related parties
|
|
$
|
5,417.3
|
|
|
$
|
2,800.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan payables to related parties are unsecured and consist of borrowings
from TechnipFMC Holdings Ltd (“Holdings Ltd”), TechnipFMC US Holdings
Inc (“US Holdings”), TechnipFMC International Ltd (“International Ltd”),
TechnipFMC Finance ULC (“Finance ULC”), and TechnipFMC (Europe) Ltd
(“Europe Ltd”). The terms and interest rates for significant loans are
detailed below.
(i) Loans from Holdings Ltd primarily consist of two loans in the amount
of $838.5 million and $545.8 million respectively with 5 year terms and
interest rates of 4.68% and 2.69% respectively.
(ii) Loan from US Holdings is in the amount of $1,008.1 million with a 5
year term and interest rate of 4.83%.
(iii) Loan from International Ltd is in the amount of $2,076.1 million
with a 5 year term and interest rate of 2.69%.
(iv) Loans from Finance ULC primarily consist of a loan in the amount of
$389.4 million with a 5 year term and interest rate of 2.69%.
(v) Loan from Europe Ltd is in the amount of $350.0 million with a 5
year term and interest rate of 2.69%.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005599/en/