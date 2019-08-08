Log in
TECHNIPFMC

(FTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/08 04:03:38 pm
25.26 USD   +3.31%
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
07/24TECHNIPFMC : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
07/24FMC TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

08/08/2019

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TECHNIPFMC PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

 

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[X]

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

State Street Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Boston, MA USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6th August 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

8th August 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.99%

0.00%

4.99%

448,063,100

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.06%

0.00%

5.06%

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

CUSIP

BDSFG98

 

22,365,093

 

4.99%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

22,365,093

4.99%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) These shares are registered in Nominee Company names on behalf of a range of clients who are the beneficial owners of these shares.

 

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

0.53%

0.00%

0.53%

State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited

0.02%

0.00%

0.02%

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

0.03%

0.00%

0.03%

State Street Global Advisors Inc

3.59%

0.00%

3.59%

State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited

0.57%

0.00%

0.57%

State Street Global Advisors Limited

0.13%

0.00%

0.13%

State Street Bank & Trust

0.12%

0.00%

0.12%

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

 

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

8th August 2019

 


© Business Wire 2019
