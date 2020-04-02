Log in
TechnipFMC plc

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
COVID-19: How we are helping the community and serving our clients

04/02/2020

News | April 2, 2020

COVID-19: How we are helping the community and serving our clients

Thousands of facemasks and hundreds of litres of hand sanitizer are getting to people who need them in the fight against COVID-19 thanks to TechnipFMC teams.

In Spain, our people gave 3,500 surgical masks to an organization which transports sick people to hospitals. And 5,000 facemasks are heading to France from the team working on our Arctic LNG 2 project for Novatek at Bomesc's shipyard in China.

In Malaysia, we gave 1650 facemasks and surgical gloves, plus 370 litres of hand sanitizer, to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital, as well as to the Royal Malaysian Police Force.

More hand sanitizer went to hospitals and emergency services in the United States, where TechnipFMC graphic designer Bob Bretz and his wife Marie - who makes soaps - have been distributing hundreds of bottles.

Meanwhile, our teams are keeping on with the day job. Thousands of our people are working from home, while production continues at plants worldwide.

They include staff from Malaysia who travel daily to work at our facilities in Singapore. Malaysia has closed its borders to stop the spread of COVID-19. More than 100 of our people who live there have left their families behind and moved to Singapore for the duration of the travel ban.

That's a tough decision to make and we thank them for their help.

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 12:47:09 UTC
