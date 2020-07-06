TechnipFMC : 14,000 girls learn about STEM thanks to CSR efforts in India

News | July 6, 2020

Thousands of girls in India are learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with the help of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) team in the country. A series of initiatives have now helped 14,000 girls from lower-income families.

Our CSR team in India has a special focus on initiatives which support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal for Gender Equality. That aligns with our Sustainability pillars of supporting communities and advancing gender diversity.

The ongoing project has seen TechnipFMC in India run 12 STEM Mini Science Centers for 12,000 girl students in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Gujarat. The team has also set up a science lab in a girls' school in Ahmedabad, which is helping 800 girls to pursue experiments.

In Akhod village - which is close to our Modular Manufacturing Yard (MMY) in Dahej, Gujarat - the team distributed tablet computers with a STEM curriculum and Lego kits to 200 students. And the effort is providing scholarships for 100 girls who are pursuing Science in their Senior Higher Secondary Education.

The CSR project is also sponsoring 50 women from lower-income families in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai who are in the final year of their engineering studies.

Our flagship India CSR program Seed of Hope won country's prestigious National CSR Award in October 2019.