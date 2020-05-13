TechnipFMC : Badger Licensing offers innovative process to produce antiseptic

News | May 13, 2020

TechnipFMC's Badger Licensing LLC, a leading provider of phenolic and aromatic technologies, offers a patented process to produce isopropyl alcohol (IPA) from acetone. IPA has virucidal and bactericidal properties, which make it an effective antiseptic.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for hand sanitizers and disinfectants has surged. Badger's IPA technology allows acetone producers to shift their production to meet this need.

The Badger IPA technology ensures economical operational and investment costs with high product reliability. IPA has many uses: in addition to being used as an antiseptic fluid, it is used for printing, cleaning, as a solvent, as a drying agent, as well as a fuel additive among other applications.

Catherine MacGregor, President Technip Energies, commented: 'Our innovative IPA process not only addresses an urgent global need, but its flexibility also provides the option to integrate the production and purification of IPA with our process for converting acetone to cumene (ATC), enabling phenol producers to balance solvent production.'

Badger is part of Technip Energies Process Technology activity and its IPA technology was patented in 2017.



###



About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Annette Morgan

Senior Communications Manager

Process Technology

Tel: +1 281-249-2475

Email: annette.morgan@technipfmc.com