TechnipFMC : Energean Power FPSO for Karish and Tanin project sails away from construction yard in China

News | April 6, 2020

The hull of the Energean Power FPSO sailed away from the yard where it was built in China on Friday, April 3.

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel is for Energean's project in the Karish and Tanin gas fields offshore Israel.

TechnipFMC worked with subcontractor SemCorp Marine (SCM) on the hull, and SCM subcontracted work to COSCO. It was launched last October, about 10 months after first steel was cut. Additional construction work was carried along the quayside at COSCO's shipyard in Zhoushan, China.

Two tugs are towing the FPSO to Admiralty Yard in Singapore. It is due to arrive in mid-April, then the pre-built topsides will be lifted on to the hull. That will be followed by integration, commissioning and start-up in Singapore before the completed FPSO sets sail for Israel.

Willy Gauttier, Project Director, said, 'This is a massive project with participation from TechnipFMC BU's and Suppliers all over the world. There have been contributions from Norway, the U.K., France, Alabama in the U.S., China and Singapore. There's been work onshore in Israel, too. We're two years into this project and on target for Energean to produce first gas at Karish and Tannin in June 2021.'