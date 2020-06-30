Log in
TechnipFMC plc    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
TechnipFMC : Enters into 150,000,000 Private Offering of 4.50% Notes due 2025

06/30/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 30 June 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K (“Form 8-K”) announcing that on 26 June 2020, the Company entered into a subscription agreement with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as the sole manager, for the private offering and sale of €150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.500% notes due 30 June 2025, in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The offering of the Notes closed on June 30, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to repay a portion of the Company’s near-term debt.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 575 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 131 M - -
Net cash 2020 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,96x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 3 048 M 3 048 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,3%
