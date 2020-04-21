Log in
TechnipFMC plc

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
TechnipFMC : Gets Subsea Equipment Contract With Australia's Woodside Petroleum

04/21/2020

By Cristina Roca

TechnipFMC PLC said Tuesday that it has won a contract to provide Woodside Petroleum Ltd. with subsea equipment at two of its fields offshore northwestern Australia.

The Paris-listed company will design, manufacture and install subsea equipment to develop the Lambert Deep and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields, it said.

TechnipFMC said the contract is significant, meaning it is worth between $75 million and $250 million. The order was included in the company's first-quarter financial results.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

ChangeLast1st jan.
TECHNIPFMC PLC -5.79% 7.65 Delayed Quote.-64.32%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 0.76% 21.08 End-of-day quote.0.43%
