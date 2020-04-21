TechnipFMC : Gets Subsea Equipment Contract With Australia's Woodside Petroleum

By Cristina Roca



TechnipFMC PLC said Tuesday that it has won a contract to provide Woodside Petroleum Ltd. with subsea equipment at two of its fields offshore northwestern Australia.

The Paris-listed company will design, manufacture and install subsea equipment to develop the Lambert Deep and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields, it said.

TechnipFMC said the contract is significant, meaning it is worth between $75 million and $250 million. The order was included in the company's first-quarter financial results.

