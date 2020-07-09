Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC plc    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : Halliburton and TechnipFMC Launch Joint Subsea Fiber Optic Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Technology creates a paradigm shift to reduce reservoir uncertainty and lower total cost of ownership

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) today introduced Odassea™, the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005042/en/

The Odassea service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics. TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions. Through the collaboration, operators can accelerate full field subsea fiber optic sensing, design and execution.

“We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time,” said Trey Clark, vice president of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating. “By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers.”

“This project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution,” said Christina Johansen, vice president of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Manufacturing. ”We are proving that we can leverage the competencies and know-how to drive the change our industry needs for a higher level of sustainability.”

In the field, Halliburton and TechnipFMC are delivering solutions with the technology to multiple subsea projects at all stages from conceptual design to execution and installation.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 50,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TECHNIPFMC PLC
06:01aTECHNIPFMC : Halliburton and TechnipFMC Launch Joint Subsea Fiber Optic Service
BU
07/08TECHNIPFMC : Signs a Major Contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company ..
AQ
07/08Global Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08Global Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/08Global Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
07/07TECHNIPFMC : Signs a Major Contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company ..
PU
07/07TECHNIPFMC : Signs a Major Contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company ..
BU
07/07TECHNIPFMC : How does iProduction™ join the dots between wellhead and the ..
PU
07/06TECHNIPFMC : 14,000 girls learn about STEM thanks to CSR efforts in India
PU
07/01TECHNIPFMC PLC : PDMR Notification
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 582 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 164 M - -
Net cash 2020 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,05x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 3 338 M 3 338 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 12,39 $
Last Close Price 7,43 $
Spread / Highest target 331%
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Pascal Colombani Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-65.35%3 338
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-55.05%25 078
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-49.04%10 940
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-40.62%10 166
DIALOG GROUP11.88%5 095
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-53.65%4 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group