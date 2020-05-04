TechnipFMC : Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

Feature | May 4, 2020

Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

Event: OTC Houston, Houston, USA

During the recent months, TechnipFMC has been working closely with our clients and partners to change the way we do business now, for the future. However, our message remains as critical as ever before: Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

TechnipFMC continues to transform the future of subsea by delivering innovative solutions that decrease costs, enhance production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In close collaboration with our clients, TechnipFMC engages early in the project concept stage to identify and deliver a full-field subsea design. TechnipFMC's fully integrated subsea solution simplifies field development, reduces costs and unlocks first oil and gas faster. As an integrated partner throughout the Life of Production, we create enduring and constructive relationships with our clients. By engaging early and applying new business models, we create real value for our clients from concept to decommissioning.

TechnipFMC is proud to be a winner of the OTC Spotlight on New Technology award for our new Subsea Power Distribution Station. This solution eliminates the need for expanding topside equipment and reduces subsea boosting costs for brownfield projects. Our fleet is equipped with reliable vessels and skilled personnel ready to perform a wide range of subsea operations.

Our business is a vast world that resides subsea and offshore with many technologies that tie it all together.

Several of our experts were selected to present as part of the conference's technical program. If interested, you can download or view TechnipFMC's OTC 2020 presentations at OnePetro in May.

View our Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate. video playlist