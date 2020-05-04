Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC plc    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:44am EDT

Feature | May 4, 2020

Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

Event: OTC Houston, Houston, USA

During the recent months, TechnipFMC has been working closely with our clients and partners to change the way we do business now, for the future. However, our message remains as critical as ever before: Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

TechnipFMC continues to transform the future of subsea by delivering innovative solutions that decrease costs, enhance production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In close collaboration with our clients, TechnipFMC engages early in the project concept stage to identify and deliver a full-field subsea design. TechnipFMC's fully integrated subsea solution simplifies field development, reduces costs and unlocks first oil and gas faster. As an integrated partner throughout the Life of Production, we create enduring and constructive relationships with our clients. By engaging early and applying new business models, we create real value for our clients from concept to decommissioning.

TechnipFMC is proud to be a winner of the OTC Spotlight on New Technology award for our new Subsea Power Distribution Station. This solution eliminates the need for expanding topside equipment and reduces subsea boosting costs for brownfield projects. Our fleet is equipped with reliable vessels and skilled personnel ready to perform a wide range of subsea operations.

Our business is a vast world that resides subsea and offshore with many technologies that tie it all together.

Several of our experts were selected to present as part of the conference's technical program. If interested, you can download or view TechnipFMC's OTC 2020 presentations at OnePetro in May.

View our Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate. video playlist

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 13:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TECHNIPFMC PLC
09:44aTECHNIPFMC : Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.
PU
01:59aTECHNIPFMC : ZPC's mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid startup using Tech..
PU
04/24TECHNIPFMC PLC : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/24TECHNIPFMC PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23TECHNIPFMC : DNV GL leads global pilot to secure greater trust in, and value fro..
AQ
04/22TECHNIPFMC : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
BU
04/22TECHNIPFMC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direct..
AQ
04/22FMC TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22TECHNIPFMC : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2020 de TechnipFMC ..
PU
04/22TECHNIPFMC : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 622 M
EBIT 2020 531 M
Net income 2020 -2 180 M
Finance 2020 425 M
Yield 2020 1,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 3 707 M
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 13,04  $
Last Close Price 8,27  $
Spread / Highest target 287%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Pascal Colombani Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-61.43%3 707
SCHLUMBERGER NV-60.82%21 858
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-46.55%8 974
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-60.11%8 562
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-53.29%4 542
DIALOG GROUP0.91%4 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group