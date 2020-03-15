Log in
TechnipFMC : Provides Update on Planned Separation

03/15/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI)(ISIN:GB00BDSFG982)

Market conditions have changed materially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sharp decline in commodity prices, and the heightened volatility in global equity markets. The impacts of these events have created a market environment that is not currently conducive to the Company’s planned separation into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.

The Company reiterates that the strategic rationale for the separation remains unchanged. The Company is committed to the transaction and continues its preparations to ensure that the two companies are ready for separation when the markets sufficiently recover.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-looking statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, and include any statements with respect to the potential separation of the Company into RemainCo and SpinCo, the expected financial and operational results of RemainCo and SpinCo after the potential separation and expectations regarding RemainCo’s and SpinCo’s respective businesses or organizations after the potential separation. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, our filings with the Autorité des marchés financiers or the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, as well as the following:

  • risks associated with disease outbreaks and changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations, including in response to public health issues;
  • risks associated with the impact or terms of the potential separation;
  • risks associated with the benefits and costs of the potential separation, including the risk that the expected benefits of the potential separation will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all;
  • risks that the conditions to the potential separation, including regulatory approvals and consultation of employee representatives, will not be satisfied and/or that the potential separation will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all;
  • the expected tax treatment of the potential separation, including as to shareholders in the United States or other countries;
  • changes in the shareholder bases of the Company, RemainCo and SpinCo, and volatility in the market prices of their respective shares;
  • risks associated with any financing transactions undertaken in connection with the potential separation; and
  • the impact of the potential separation on our businesses and the risk that the potential separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on our resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management’s attention and the impact on relationships with customers, governmental authorities, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimers

This press release is intended for informational purposes only for the shareholders of TechnipFMC, the majority of whom reside in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the “Prospectus Regulation”), and SpinCo’s shares will be distributed in circumstances that do not constitute “an offer to the public” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This press release is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions that require prior regulatory review and authorization to distribute a press release of this nature.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2020
