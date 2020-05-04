TechnipFMC : ZPC's mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid startup using TechnipFMC's proprietary technology

Log in
05/04/2020 | 01:59am EDT

News | May 4, 2020

ZPC's mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid startup using TechnipFMC's proprietary technology

TechnipFMC provided the proprietary technology and process design for part of ZheJiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.'s(1) (ZPC's) successful startup of its mega 1,400 KTA(2) ethylene plant in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China. The startup took only about three days to complete. The liquids ethylene cracker is part of ZPC's grassroots integrated refining and petrochemical complex which broke ground in 2016.

In addition to the ethylene cracker technology, TechnipFMC provided key proprietary technology components including a Heat Integrated Rectifier System, Ripple Trays and Wet Air Oxidation process. TechnipFMC's Ultra Selective Conversion (USC®) U-coil ethylene technology is preferred for its high energy efficiency and high yields.

Stan Knez, President of TechnipFMC Process Technology, commented: 'We are very pleased with the successful startup of the ZPC cracker. This is a great milestone for the complex and another example of our proven ethylene technology'.

(1) ZPC: Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd, established in Zhoushan, Zhejiang on June 18, 2015, is a mixed-ownership enterprise jointly formed by the private enterprise Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.（holding 51% of shares）， provincial state-owned enterprise Zhejiang Juhua Investment Co., Ltd.（holding 20% of shares）, the private enterprises Zhejiang Tongkun Investment Co., Ltd.（holding 20% of shares） and Zhoushan Marine Comprehensive Development and Investment Co., Ltd.(holding 9% of shares), which will be the first kind of mixing economy enterprise in China in the Refinery and Petrochemical Industry. ZPC's first phase project includes 20 million tons per year refinery and 1400 KTA Ethylene Complex.

(2) KTA: kilo tonnes per annum

###

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts
Annette Morgan
Senior Communications Manager
Process Technology
Tel: +1 281-249-2475
Email: annette.morgan@technipfmc.com

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 05:58:01 UTC
