TechnipFMC : ZPC's mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid startup using TechnipFMC's proprietary technology

News | May 4, 2020

TechnipFMC provided the proprietary technology and process design for part of ZheJiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.'s(1) (ZPC's) successful startup of its mega 1,400 KTA(2) ethylene plant in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China. The startup took only about three days to complete. The liquids ethylene cracker is part of ZPC's grassroots integrated refining and petrochemical complex which broke ground in 2016.



In addition to the ethylene cracker technology, TechnipFMC provided key proprietary technology components including a Heat Integrated Rectifier System, Ripple Trays and Wet Air Oxidation process. TechnipFMC's Ultra Selective Conversion (USC®) U-coil ethylene technology is preferred for its high energy efficiency and high yields.



Stan Knez, President of TechnipFMC Process Technology, commented: 'We are very pleased with the successful startup of the ZPC cracker. This is a great milestone for the complex and another example of our proven ethylene technology'.



(1) ZPC: Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd, established in Zhoushan, Zhejiang on June 18, 2015, is a mixed-ownership enterprise jointly formed by the private enterprise Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.（holding 51% of shares）， provincial state-owned enterprise Zhejiang Juhua Investment Co., Ltd.（holding 20% of shares）, the private enterprises Zhejiang Tongkun Investment Co., Ltd.（holding 20% of shares） and Zhoushan Marine Comprehensive Development and Investment Co., Ltd.(holding 9% of shares), which will be the first kind of mixing economy enterprise in China in the Refinery and Petrochemical Industry. ZPC's first phase project includes 20 million tons per year refinery and 1400 KTA Ethylene Complex.



(2) KTA: kilo tonnes per annum



###



