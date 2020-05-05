Log in
TechnipFMC : collects another OTC Spotlight on New Technology award

05/05/2020 | 10:04am EDT

News | May 5, 2020

TechnipFMC collects another OTC Spotlight on New Technology award

TechnipFMC has received an Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Spotlight on New Technology award for its Subsea Power Distribution Station. The station simplifies field installation, step-out wells and field expansions, clearing the path for maximized reservoir recovery.

This is TechnipFMC's 17th OTC Houston Spotlight award since 2005. The company was recognized last year for its Subsea 2.0TM In-Line Compact Robotic Manifold design.

'We are truly honored to be recognized for this award and thank the Spotlight Award Committee for our selection. Our technical experts have worked diligently to develop and qualify this new technology,' said Arnaud Piéton, TechnipFMC President Subsea. 'We look forward to supporting our clients as they boost their recovery rates more efficiently and cost-effectively.'

The new subsea power distribution station reduces subsea boosting costs for brownfield projects up to 60% by eliminating the need for costly topside expansion. Comprised of modular units, a subsea transformer, subsea variable speed drive (VSD) and power transmission umbilical and connectors, its compact, configurable design is scalable for a wide range of boosting and processing applications, and is capable of operating in water depths up to 3,000 meters. The subsea transformer and VSD modules are based on field-proven topside products from Brazilian electrical machines rel='noopener noreferrer' and technology company WEG.

##

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contact:
Brooke Robertson
Senior Communications Manager
Ph: +1-281-591-4108
Email: Brooke.robertson@technipfmc.com

Integrate. Innovate. Accelerate.

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 14:03:07 UTC
