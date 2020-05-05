TechnipFMC : collects another OTC Spotlight on New Technology award

News | May 5, 2020

TechnipFMC has received an Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Spotlight on New Technology award for its Subsea Power Distribution Station. The station simplifies field installation, step-out wells and field expansions, clearing the path for maximized reservoir recovery.

This is TechnipFMC's 17th OTC Houston Spotlight award since 2005. The company was recognized last year for its Subsea 2.0TM In-Line Compact Robotic Manifold design.

'We are truly honored to be recognized for this award and thank the Spotlight Award Committee for our selection. Our technical experts have worked diligently to develop and qualify this new technology,' said Arnaud Piéton, TechnipFMC President Subsea. 'We look forward to supporting our clients as they boost their recovery rates more efficiently and cost-effectively.'

The new subsea power distribution station reduces subsea boosting costs for brownfield projects up to 60% by eliminating the need for costly topside expansion. Comprised of modular units, a subsea transformer, subsea variable speed drive (VSD) and power transmission umbilical and connectors, its compact, configurable design is scalable for a wide range of boosting and processing applications, and is capable of operating in water depths up to 3,000 meters. The subsea transformer and VSD modules are based on field-proven topside products from Brazilian electrical machines rel='noopener noreferrer' and technology company WEG.

