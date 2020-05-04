Log in
TechnipFMC plc    FTI

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended 31 March 2020

05/04/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

REGULATORY NEWS:

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 4 May 2020, it filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the three months ended 31 March 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the three months ended 31 March 2020.

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


© Business Wire 2020
