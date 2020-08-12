Log in
TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
08/12 12:31:48 pm
8.675 USD   +0.41%
12:06pTECHNIPFMC PLC : Filing of Preliminary Prospectus Supplement
BU
08/11TECHNIPFMC : Investor Relations Overview
PU
08/04Former Technip, Keppel Consultant Sentenced to Probation
DJ
TechnipFMC plc: Filing of Preliminary Prospectus Supplement

08/12/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

12 August 2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 12 August 2020, it filed a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Preliminary Prospectus Supplement”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The preliminary prospectus supplement will enable TechnipFMC to issue and sell certain of its debt securities in a future offering. The specific terms of any such debt securities, including the price at which such securities will be sold, will be determined and will be described in a free writing prospectus pursuant to Rule 433 under the Securities Act and a separate prospectus supplement filed with the SEC at the time of such offering.

This release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement has also been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 905 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 091 M - -
Net cash 2020 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,25x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 3 882 M 3 882 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 12,66 $
Last Close Price 8,64 $
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Pascal Colombani Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-59.70%3 882
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-49.50%28 178
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-36.21%14 179
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-32.66%11 276
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-47.90%5 067
DIALOG GROUP5.51%4 908
