TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares 16 March 2020

03/16/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TechnipFMC PLC

LEI: 549300D5193QWCJTCK36

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Invesco Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800,

Atlanta, GA 30309 United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

12-03-2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13-03-2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.77%

0

3.77%

467,221,709

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.05%

0

5.05%

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 

GB00BDSFG982

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

17,631,954

 

3.77%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

17,631,954

3.77%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Invesco Advisers, Inc.

3.2823%

0

3.2823%

 

Invesco Capital Management LLC

0.4920%

0

0.4920%

 

Invesco Investment Advisers, LLC

0.0003%

0

0.0003%

 

Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited

0.0005%

0

0.0005%

 

Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH

0.0003%

0

0.0003%

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Invesco UK Limited

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

 

 

 

 

Place of completion

Henley-on-Thames

Date of completion

13-03-2020

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
