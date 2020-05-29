TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Log in
05/29/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

29 May 2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TechnipFMC PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

28/05/2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29/05/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.02%

0.31%

5.33%

448,303,413

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.89%

0.14%

5.04%

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDSFG982

 

22,525,958

 

5.02%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

22,525,958

5.02%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

 

 

330,074

0.07%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

330,074

0.07%

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

 

 

Cash

1,060,475

0.23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

1,060,475

0.23%

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments
if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is
higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

 

 

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

29 May, 2020

 

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

 

 

 

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

 

 

 

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock International Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
