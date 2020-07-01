TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 1 July 2020, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Arnaud Pieton
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer – President Subsea
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance
stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: EUR 6.34
Volume: 10,000
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
1 July 2020
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
