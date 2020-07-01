Log in
TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

1 July 2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 1 July 2020, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

 

Name

 

Arnaud Pieton

2

 

Reason for the notification

a)

 

Position/status

 

Officer – President Subsea

 

b)

 

Initial notification/ Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

 

Name

 

TechnipFMC plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

549300D5I93QWCJTCK36

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance

stock units subject to certain performance criteria

c)

 

Currency

 

EUR

d)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price: EUR 6.34

Volume: 10,000

 

e)

 

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

 

N/A (single transaction)

f)

 

Date of the transaction

 

1 July 2020

g)

 

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Paris

 


© Business Wire 2020
