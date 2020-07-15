Log in
TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

07/15/2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 15 July 2020, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine MacGregor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Officer – President Technip Energies

 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

TechnipFMC plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier Code

549300D5I93QWCJTCK36

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted

stock units

c)

Currency

USD

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 7.86

Volume: 20,383

 

e)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

f)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 566 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 181 M - -
Net cash 2020 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,05x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 3 338 M 3 338 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 12,35 $
Last Close Price 7,43 $
Spread / Highest target 331%
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maryann T. Mannen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arnaud Caudoux Independent Director
Pascal Colombani Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-65.35%3 338
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.25%25 522
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-49.00%10 948
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.29%10 192
DIALOG GROUP12.46%5 147
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-55.85%4 476
