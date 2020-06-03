TechnipFMC : to Address Attendees at the Exane BNP Paribas 22nd European CEO Conference

Log in
06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Catherine MacGregor, President Technip Energies, will address attendees on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST at the following event:

Exane BNP Paribas 22nd European CEO Conference
June 8 – 12, 2020

Location: Virtual Conference

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2020
