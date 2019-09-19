Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Technotrans SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Economically efficient printing processes thanks to reduced periods of non-utilisation: LED UV technology for newspaper presses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:17am EDT

19.09.2019
Category: technotrans, 2019

  • Using free capacities during the day
  • High-quality printing results
  • Quick and easy conversion of the existing systems

In general, conventional newspaper printing presses are at standstill during the day. From an economical point of view, this does not make any sense as the technical hurdles for converting the machines, e.g. to enable the time-independent printing of advertising materials, are rather low these days. By using state-of-the-art LED UV technology, high-quality results can be achieved with nearly all types of printing presses during the day, and in the evening, the newspaper print runs can be started on time. technotrans SE will demonstrate ways and products for increasing the versatility of rotary presses at the IFRA World Publishing Expo 2019 on 8-9 October in Berlin.

'A newspaper printing press can do much more than just print newspapers,' says Klaus Wiedemann, sales manager of technotrans SE. Today, concerns in terms of the necessary effort and costs of the conversion as well as the reliability of the printing process are completely without foundation. The LED UV technology is a well-established, reliable concept for sheet-fed offset printing.

Yet, only very few companies use this technology in rotary printing applications and they hesitate to convert their existing machines, although this would offer a whole range of benefits. First of all, the technology enables the production of high-quality advertising materials which, up to now, have been printed on different printing presses, often by third-party suppliers. Instead of leaving their printing presses unused, printing companies can now generate additional revenue and produce more products in-house. 'The quality is clearly higher than in the case of coldset systems and the solution enables brilliant colours, e.g. on glossy or matt coated paper,' explains Wiedemann. This is possible thanks to the use of LED UV inks that cure extremely fast by way of LED UV radiation.

Proven technology and fast conversion
Apart from free machine capacity, the printing companies also require the necessary technology. In view of the advantages, the investment is quite manageable. technotrans will, of course, provide consulting as well as the required solutions, e.g. ink supply systems, ink duct filling systems, cooling solutions for the LED UV radiators as well as spray dampening units. All of the systems offered by the company from Sassenberg have been well-established for many years, working reliably in nearly all types and brands of printing presses.

'The conversion from coldset to LED UV and back is much easier than is often assumed. That was completely different in terms of conventional UV printing,' explains Wiedemann. 'At the IFRA, we want to demonstrate how printing companies can optimally harness this potential.' In addition, visitors can find information about other technotrans products for a wide range of printing applications - from the delta.f dampening solution filtration system to various cooling and ink supply solutions.

technotrans can be found at stand E.15, in hall 21 a, at the IFRA World Publishing Expo 2019.

More information under www.technotrans.com.

Disclaimer

technotrans SE published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHNOTRANS SE
03:17aECONOMICALLY EFFICIENT PRINTING PROC : LED UV technology for newspaper presses
PU
09/12UNIFORM BRAND IDENTITY : a merger between gds and Ovidius
PU
09/114,600 MM SPRAYING WIDTH : technotrans spray lubrication system for the automotiv..
PU
09/03SUPPORTING E-MOBILITY : technotrans presents efficient cooling solutions for bat..
PU
08/28TECHNOTRANS SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
08/23SOLID BASIS FOR A SUCCESSFUL PROFESS : Reisner trains three refrigeration mechat..
PU
08/06TECHNOTRANS : confirms forecast for 2019
PU
08/06TECHNOTRANS SE : technotrans confirms forecast for 2019
EQ
08/05SERVICE INFORMATION IN TECHNICAL DOC : gds GmbH cooperates with door2solution so..
PU
08/02TOMORROW'S SPECIALISTS : 19 trainees start their career at technotrans
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 13,3 M
Net income 2019 9,23 M
Debt 2019 23,7 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,29  €
Last Close Price 22,85  €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Schäfer Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Poppenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE-5.71%177
NORDSON CORPORATION21.48%8 388
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 409
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-8.70%3 891
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP50.40%3 476
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED8.03%3 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group