Economically efficient printing processes thanks to reduced periods of non-utilisation: LED UV technology for newspaper presses

In general, conventional newspaper printing presses are at standstill during the day. From an economical point of view, this does not make any sense as the technical hurdles for converting the machines, e.g. to enable the time-independent printing of advertising materials, are rather low these days. By using state-of-the-art LED UV technology, high-quality results can be achieved with nearly all types of printing presses during the day, and in the evening, the newspaper print runs can be started on time. technotrans SE will demonstrate ways and products for increasing the versatility of rotary presses at the IFRA World Publishing Expo 2019 on 8-9 October in Berlin.



'A newspaper printing press can do much more than just print newspapers,' says Klaus Wiedemann, sales manager of technotrans SE. Today, concerns in terms of the necessary effort and costs of the conversion as well as the reliability of the printing process are completely without foundation. The LED UV technology is a well-established, reliable concept for sheet-fed offset printing.

Yet, only very few companies use this technology in rotary printing applications and they hesitate to convert their existing machines, although this would offer a whole range of benefits. First of all, the technology enables the production of high-quality advertising materials which, up to now, have been printed on different printing presses, often by third-party suppliers. Instead of leaving their printing presses unused, printing companies can now generate additional revenue and produce more products in-house. 'The quality is clearly higher than in the case of coldset systems and the solution enables brilliant colours, e.g. on glossy or matt coated paper,' explains Wiedemann. This is possible thanks to the use of LED UV inks that cure extremely fast by way of LED UV radiation.

Proven technology and fast conversion

Apart from free machine capacity, the printing companies also require the necessary technology. In view of the advantages, the investment is quite manageable. technotrans will, of course, provide consulting as well as the required solutions, e.g. ink supply systems, ink duct filling systems, cooling solutions for the LED UV radiators as well as spray dampening units. All of the systems offered by the company from Sassenberg have been well-established for many years, working reliably in nearly all types and brands of printing presses.

'The conversion from coldset to LED UV and back is much easier than is often assumed. That was completely different in terms of conventional UV printing,' explains Wiedemann. 'At the IFRA, we want to demonstrate how printing companies can optimally harness this potential.' In addition, visitors can find information about other technotrans products for a wide range of printing applications - from the delta.f dampening solution filtration system to various cooling and ink supply solutions.

