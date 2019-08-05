Log in
TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
Service information in Technical Documentation: gds GmbH cooperates with door2solution software GmbH

08/05/2019 | 07:45am EDT

05.08.2019
Robert Siegel, Managing Director door2solution software GmbH

  • In partnership with a Software provider for connection to electronic spare parts catalogs
  • User-friendly access to spare parts information
  • Virtual Reality applications for Technical Documentation

A direct link between Service Information and Technical Documentation: gds GmbH has joined in partnership with the Viennese Software provider door2solution, effective immediately. The objective of this cooperation is to integrate electronic spare parts information directly into an editorial system. This is based on the increasing desire of companies for quick access to an integrated database and a standardized distribution of information.

'We want to offer our customers the opportunity to link product documentation directly with the generation and distribution of electronic spare parts catalogs', says Henning Mallok, Sales Manager of gds GmbH and Managing Director of gds Sprachenwelt. There is a growing demand from users to access technical documents and spare parts catalogs from a common database via Internet portals or apps. The partnership with door2solution allows gds to act on the market as an integrated provider for all requirements and company sizes in technical documentation and service information. 'The portal solution of door2solution makes Technical Documentation even more user-friendly and efficient'.

A holistic provider for Technical Documentation and Service Information
door2solution software GmbH offers standard software applications and consulting services in electronic spare parts catalogs, eCommerce and shop solutions for industrial spare parts management. Thanks to the cooperation with gds, information modules from spare parts lists can now be integrated into the product documentation. Conversely, it is also possible to use information modules from editorial systems as pop-up information in spare parts catalogs. In addition, door2solution develops integrated virtual reality applications - both in standardized basic solutions and in individual systems. 'This cooperation allows service and maintenance technicians to use VR in their everyday work, which offers great potential', says Robert Siegel, Managing Director of door2solution software GmbH. This gives technicians the opportunity to take a look inside machines and systems during maintenance and servicing using VR headsets. Spare part and maintenance information can therefore be assigned to specific parts and retrieved. This function also offers an advantage with regard to events and trade fairs: Companies can dispense with the transport of machines to the exhibition grounds and therefore save high transport costs and stand fees. Because in virtual space, advantages and functions can be demonstrated in a modern and exciting way.

Additional information available at www.gds.eu

Disclaimer

technotrans SE published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 11:44:07 UTC
