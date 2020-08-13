Log in
Temperature control for the mask of the future: gwk device convinces at the Certespiri project

08/13/2020

13.08.2020
PLEXPERT tested the gwk temperature control unit protemp ci 95-s1 eco for more energy-efficient temperature control of Certespiri face masks. (Picture: PLEXPERT GmbH)

For the production of system-relevant protective masks, gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH has provided its protemp ci 95-s1 eco temperature control unit for energy-saving use on mask tools. As part of the 'Certespiri' project, PLEXPERT GmbH from the town of Aalen, Germany, is developing durable and sustainable face masks. The specialist for process optimisation in the plastics industry showed that the gwk-enersave technology saves costs and reduces CO2 emissions.

'Based on the long-standing cooperation in the field of simulation of tool temperature control systems, it was certain that gwk would also be called upon as a partner for the Certespiri project', says Thomas Mann, Managing Director of PLEXPERT GmbH. In the wake of the corona crisis, PLEXPERT developed the particularly durable and sustainable plastic mask 'Certespiri' at the beginning of the 2020. This face mask, made of transparent PC material, lets you show your facial expressions since the filters are attached to both sides of the mask.

PLEXPERT tested the gwk temperature control unit protemp ci 95-s1 eco in order to optimise processes in mould temperature control. 'An essential factor in the development of the universal Certespiri mask is its sustainability. This is expressed both in the 100-percent recyclability of the mask and in the production process that is as energy-efficient as possible,' explains Mann. The objective of the analysis was to determine savings potentials in the system-relevant production of the masks. PLEXPERT specifically tested the energy efficiency of the gwk device in comparison to products from competitors.

Sustainable protective mask production using gwk device
The analysis clearly showed the advantages of the gwk temperature control units: 'The gwk device-equipped with a centrifugal pump-has a much lower energy consumption than conventional devices and thus helps to have a positive effect on the CO2 balance during the production of the mask', concludes Mann. A further advantage of the gwk temperature control device is the Pump Efficiency Module (PEM), which records technical parameters such as pump energy consumption, flow rate or supply pressure independently and parallel to the production, and thus monitors the quality of the products.

Ralf Behr, Product Manager at gwk, is pleased about the positive results: 'We are very satisfied with the results, because our devices of the eco product line are specially developed for CO2-neutral production in the plastics industry. We are all the more pleased that with the Certespiri project we are also making a contribution to overcoming the Corona crisis. Taking into account the high energy savings and the possibility of state subsidies, the use of a gwk temperature control unit will allow for a short payback period', Behr said. The use of gwk temperature control technology from the eco.line is therefore intended for the production of the new Certespiri headbands.

For further information, go to:www.gwk.com and www.plexpert.de

Disclaimer

technotrans SE published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:17:15 UTC
