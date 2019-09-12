Uniform brand identity: a merger between gds and Ovidius

12.09.2019

Category: gds, 2019

Ulrich Pelster - Managing director gds GmbH

All services under one brand: With immediate effect, gds GmbH and its subsidiary Ovidius GmbH are merging to form one company. gds had already successfully taken over Ovidius three years ago. The objective behind the complete integration of the Berlin-based software manufacturer is now to create greater transparency on the market and for customers, and to strengthen the perception as a uniform brand.



'We are bundling all our activities under the umbrella brand gds with immediate effect', says Ulrich Pelster, Managing Director of gds GmbH. The resulting synergy effects and optimized processes provided even better service-oriented support, from which both partners and customers would benefit. 'From now on, we can offer our services as a uniform brand.'

gds, the full-service provider for technical documentation, already acquired a majority stake in Ovidius GmbH in 2016. They therefore expanded their own solution portfolio with the XML-based XR editorial system and the easybrowse publication solution. Despite the acquisition, products and brand names have so far remained separate. This is about to change: With immediate effect, the group's entire solution portfolio will now be sold under the gds label. Existing agreements and contracts with Ovidius GmbH retain their validity and are transferred to gds GmbH in the course of universal succession.

Additional information available atwww.gds.eu