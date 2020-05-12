Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Technotrans SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

technotrans SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans SE
technotrans SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.05.2020 / 12:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: technotrans SE
Street: Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
Postal code: 48336
City: Sassenberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003IANGEF3R55G44

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0 % 2.99 % 6,907,665
Previous notification 3.01 % 0 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0XYGA7 0 206,520 0 % 2.99 %
Total 206,520 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Universal-Investment- Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung % % %
Universal-Investment- Luxembourg S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 May 2020


12.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1042137  12.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1042137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TECHNOTRANS SE
06:25aTECHNOTRANS SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
12:55aTECHNOTRANS : starts the year as expected despite initial effects of the COVID-1..
EQ
04/30TECHNOTRANS : withdraws dividend proposal for 2019 and forecast for 2020 due to ..
PU
04/30TECHNOTRANS : withdraws dividend proposal for 2019 and forecast for 2020 due to ..
EQ
04/14TECHNOTRANS : Personnel changes on the Board of Management and Supervisory Board..
PU
04/14TECHNOTRANS SE : Personnel changes on the Board of Management and Supervisory Bo..
EQ
03/10TECHNOTRANS : comfortably achieves 2019 forecast
PU
03/10TECHNOTRANS SE : technotrans comfortably achieves 2019 forecast
EQ
03/04TECHNOTRANS SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/04NEW STIMULUS FOR EFFICIENT AND RELIA : Reisner boosts its sales team
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 188 M
EBIT 2020 3,96 M
Net income 2020 2,68 M
Debt 2020 17,5 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 88,3 M
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,86  €
Last Close Price 12,78  €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Schäfer Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Höper Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE-31.66%95
NORDSON CORPORATION2.97%9 702
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.3.03%5 919
VALMET OYJ0.89%3 484
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.39%3 270
MAREL HF.1.95%3 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group