TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
technotrans SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/25/2020 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans SE
technotrans SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.05.2020 / 12:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: technotrans SE
Street: Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
Postal code: 48336
City: Sassenberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003IANGEF3R55G44

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: LOYS Investment S.A.
City of registered office, country: Munsbach, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.20 % 0 % 5.20 % 6,907,665
Previous notification 4,38% % 0 % 4.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0XYGA7 272,854 86,359 3.95 % 1.25 %
Total 359,213 5.20 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 May 2020


25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1054303  25.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 180 M
EBIT 2020 1,48 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M
Debt 2020 20,3 M
Yield 2020 0,68%
P/E ratio 2020 109x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 91,7 M
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,86 €
Last Close Price 13,28 €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hirsch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Michael Finger Chief Scientific Officer
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE-28.98%100
NORDSON CORPORATION6.95%10 025
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.104.81%5 649
MAREL HF.13.68%3 661
VALMET OYJ4.12%3 622
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.90%3 189
