Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Technotrans SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

technotrans SE: technotrans confirms forecast for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
technotrans SE: technotrans confirms forecast for 2019

06.08.2019 / 06:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First-Half-Report

- Temporary impairments at gwk

- Board of Management expects significantly stronger second half of the year

- Revenue in the growth markets shows a double-digit increase


Sassenberg, August 6, 2019 - Despite growing challenges, technotrans SE largely continued its successful growth course in the first half of 2019. Except for gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH, all divisions developed according to plan. Temporary impairments in connection with gwk in Meinerzhagen caused revenue to decline by 4.4 percent to EUR 102.6 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 55 percent to EUR 4.1 million. The figures, which were below plan, are to be compensated for in the second half of the year. The Board of Management confirmed its forecast for the year.

"The first half of the year was particularly affected by a sharp decline in revenue and earnings at gwk, which we will be able to make up in the further course of the financial year," says Dirk Engel, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. Adjusted for these temporary effects, revenue for the technotrans Group rose by five percent in the period under review as expected. Net profit fell by 58 percent to EUR 2.7 million in the first half of the year. Free cash flow remained positive at EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.5 million) despite increased investments, including the construction of the new termotek location in Baden-Baden.

As already mentioned in the report on the first quarter, the business performance at gwk, on the one hand, was attributable to the investment restraint in the automotive-related plastics processing industry. On the other hand, the introduction of a new ERP system in the second quarter of the year caused temporary revenue shifts and productivity losses at gwk in Meinerzhagen.

"These influences were of a temporary nature. We have already taken effective measures to compensate for this temporary dent in the remaining course of the year," emphasizes Engel. In recent months, gwk's incoming orders have improved significantly, in particular due to new contracts outside the automotive industry. On the basis of the renewed increase in orders, the Board of Management expects business to improve significantly in the second half of the year. The new ERP system introduced at the Meinerzhagen site represents an important milestone in gwk's integration process and establishes the basis for a future improvement in productivity and efficiency.

Growth markets exceed expectations
Except for gwk, the Technology segment developed in line with planning. Once again, the development in the growth markets was particularly pleasing, with revenue increasing at a clearly double-digit rate. However, successful growth in the areas of electromobility, EUV technology and scanner technology could not fully compensate for the adverse effects in the plastics processing industry. Revenue in the Technology segment fell by 6.6 percent to EUR 73.3 million. The operating result (EBIT) amounted to minus EUR 0.1 million after EUR 4.5 million in the same period of the previous year. The corresponding segment return was minus 0.2 percent (previous year: 5.7 percent).

The Services segment increased its revenue by 1.5 percent to EUR 29.3 million. In addition to a stable revenue contribution from the printing industry, the laser/tooling industries and the growth markets also contributed to the robust development, which compensated for the weakness in the automotive-related plastics industry. Activities in Technical Documentation remained stable at the previous year's level. With an EBIT of EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million), solid earnings were achieved. The segment return of 14.5 percent was in line with expectations (previous year: 16.0 percent).

Board of Management confirms forecast
"The technotrans growth story is intact. Based on an overall stable OEM business as well as a solid order backlog and further rising business in the growth markets, we will achieve our targets set for 2019," emphasizes Engel. For the current financial year, the Board of Management continues to expect revenue in the range of EUR 218 to 226 million. The operating profit (EBIT) is expected within a range of EUR 12.0 to 16.0 million. Free cash flow is expected to remain positive.

The Board of Management also confirms the medium-term strategy of expanding the technotrans Group to a revenue of EUR 300 million over the next three years through organic growth and further strategic acquisitions. In the medium term, the company continues to aim for a double-digit EBIT margin.

For further information please visit https://www.technotrans.de

 

About technotrans SE:

technotrans is an internationally operating technology company and a leading systems supplier of industrial applications in the area of fluid management. The core skills of the group comprise technological solutions for cooling and temperature control, filtration and separation as well as for pumping and spraying of fluids.

technotrans technology is used in the printing industry, the plastics processing industry, the laser and machine tool industry, electromobility, medical and scanning technology, EUV semiconductor technology and other markets.

The business model comprises two reporting segments: The Technology segment covers all products and systems that are developed and manufactured at the production plants in Germany, the US and China. The Services segment completes the product range of the technotrans Group with a comprehensive portfolio of services such as installation and maintenance, repairs, spare parts and Technical Documentation. With 19 locations, technotrans has a presence in all major markets worldwide.

The strategy of the Group of companies is to increase the value of the company over the long term through sustained revenue and earnings growth. Through technological innovations and targeted acquisitions, the Group of companies is steadily opening up new sales markets and increases its market penetration.

technotrans is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0X YGA) and employs around 1,450 people worldwide. It achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 216.3 million in the 2018 financial year.
 

 

Note

This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected.

Contact for journalists: Contact for publisher's representatives:
Nils Dietrich
Sputnik GmbH
Presse- und Oeffentlichkeitsarbeit
Hafenweg 9
48155 Muenster
Tel.: +49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-25
Fax: +49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-19
dietrich@sputnik-agentur.de
www.sputnik-agentur.de		 Frank Dernesch
Investor Relations
technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17
48336 Sassenberg
Tel: +49 (0)2583 301-1868
Fax: +49 (0)2583 301-1054
frank.dernesch@technotrans.de
www.technotrans.de
 

06.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 852309

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852309  06.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHNOTRANS SE
01:55aTECHNOTRANS : confirms forecast for 2019
PU
01:05aTECHNOTRANS SE : technotrans confirms forecast for 2019
EQ
08/05SERVICE INFORMATION IN TECHNICAL DOC : gds GmbH cooperates with door2solution so..
PU
08/02TOMORROW'S SPECIALISTS : 19 trainees start their career at technotrans
PU
08/01TECHNOTRANS SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
08/01TECHNOTRANS : Using highly efficient pumps in temperature control units is worth..
PU
07/25TECHNOTRANS SE : Provisional half-year-figures of technotrans below expectations..
EQ
07/10TECHNOTRANS : Reisner starts virtual 3D tour through containers with individual ..
PU
07/09TECHNOTRANS : presents new generation of process chillers for package printing
PU
07/08SUCCESSFUL TRADE FAIR PRESENTATION : increased demand for laser cooling systems ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 9,18 M
Debt 2019 19,6 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,00  €
Last Close Price 19,02  €
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Schäfer Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Poppenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE-21.71%149
NORDSON CORPORATION13.46%7 779
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 490
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 819
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-13.69%3 758
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP49.49%3 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group