Techstep ASA: Annual Report 2018

27.03.2019 16:43

Please find enclosed Techstep's Annual Report for 2018. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website www.techstepasa.no. For further information, please contact: Jens Haviken, CEO of Techstep: +47 930 90 070 Marius Drefvelin, CFO of Techstep: +47 958 95 690 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. About Techstep Techstep is positioning itself as a leading Nordic enabler of the digital workplace. Techstep supplies hardware, software, connectivity and mobile device management bundled as a managed service. This enables enterprises and their employees to do their work across mobile devices and locations, with a high degree of security and operational stability. Techstep has 221 employees based in Norway and Sweden, serving close to 6,000 customers and 662,000 end users across various industries in the private and public sectors. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more information, see www.techstepasa.no.