Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Techstep ASA    TECH   NO0003095309

TECHSTEP ASA

(TECH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 04/02 03:13:06 pm
3.1350 NOK   -0.48%
09:17aTECHSTEP ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
03/27TECHSTEP ASA : Annual Report 2018
PU
02/15TECHSTEP ASA : Q4 and full-year 2018 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Techstep ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 09:17am EDT

Techstep ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

02.04.2019 15:07

The Board of Directors of Techstep ASA hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting. Time: 25 April 2019 at 17:00 (CET). Place: Cipriano AS, Munkedamsveien 45F, 8th floor, 0118 Oslo, Norway. Please find enclosed the complete notice including attendance forms (in English and in Norwegian). The notice and documentation are also available on www.techstepasa.no. Link to attendance: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=2d537b739ddbfc589c337e2be8bbad884016d 4 09&validTo=1558796400000&oppdragsId=20190401VPNRA3U0 (https://eur04.safelinks.pr o tection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.vps.no%2Fgm%2FlogOn.htm%3Ftoken% 3 D2d537b739ddbfc589c337e2be8bbad884016d409%26validTo%3D1558796400000%26oppdragsId % 3D20190401VPNRA3U0&data=02%7C01%7Cmarius.drefvelin%40techstep.no%7Cbd9883288f8e4 0 6d524408d6b72a83a2%7C56b3dd6766b54d6a995422469dfcf18b%7C1%7C0%7C6368977905655470 0 6&sdata=6gOGgYRoFw744e%2BglzVYgjxXWPjREKQqdbJSwu7JO9M%3D&reserved=0) For further information, please contact: Marius Drefvelin, CFO of Techstep: +47 958 956 90 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Techstep ASA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHSTEP ASA
09:17aTECHSTEP ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
03/27TECHSTEP ASA : Annual Report 2018
PU
02/15TECHSTEP ASA : Q4 and full-year 2018 results
AQ
02/11TECHSTEP ASA : Completed Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
02/08TECHSTEP ASA : Invitation to presentation of Q4 and full-year 2018 results
AQ
02/07TECHSTEP ASA : Disclosure of voting proxies for the extraordinary general meetin..
AQ
01/16TECHSTEP ASA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
01/15TECHSTEP : Disclosure of large shareholding in Techstep ASA
AQ
2018TECHSTEP : to provide mobile solutions to the Norwegian Health Sector
AQ
2018TECHSTEP : to provide pan-Nordic IT and mobile solutions to Recover Nordic Group
AQ
More news
Chart TECHSTEP ASA
Duration : Period :
Techstep ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHSTEP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Haviken Chief Executive Officer
Einar Jørgen Greve Chairman
Inge Paulsen Chief Operating Officer
Marius Drefvelin Chief Financial Officer
Ingrid Elvira Leisner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHSTEP ASA-4.55%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.12%904 861
RED HAT4.02%32 294
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC27.97%25 977
SPLUNK INC20.95%18 699
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.03%17 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About