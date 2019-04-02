Techstep ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

02.04.2019 15:07

The Board of Directors of Techstep ASA hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting. Time: 25 April 2019 at 17:00 (CET). Place: Cipriano AS, Munkedamsveien 45F, 8th floor, 0118 Oslo, Norway. Please find enclosed the complete notice including attendance forms (in English and in Norwegian). The notice and documentation are also available on www.techstepasa.no. Link to attendance: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=2d537b739ddbfc589c337e2be8bbad884016d 4 09&validTo=1558796400000&oppdragsId=20190401VPNRA3U0 (https://eur04.safelinks.pr o tection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.vps.no%2Fgm%2FlogOn.htm%3Ftoken% 3 D2d537b739ddbfc589c337e2be8bbad884016d409%26validTo%3D1558796400000%26oppdragsId % 3D20190401VPNRA3U0&data=02%7C01%7Cmarius.drefvelin%40techstep.no%7Cbd9883288f8e4 0 6d524408d6b72a83a2%7C56b3dd6766b54d6a995422469dfcf18b%7C1%7C0%7C6368977905655470 0 6&sdata=6gOGgYRoFw744e%2BglzVYgjxXWPjREKQqdbJSwu7JO9M%3D&reserved=0) For further information, please contact: Marius Drefvelin, CFO of Techstep: +47 958 956 90 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.