Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Techstep ASA    TECH   NO0003095309

TECHSTEP ASA

(TECH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Techstep : signs a Nordic Mobile as a Service agreement with Coor Service Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:45am EDT
Techstep signs a Nordic Mobile as a Service agreement with Coor Service Management
24.06.2019 09:30

Techstep has signed a Nordic Mobile as a Service (MaaS) agreement with Coor Service Management, a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics. Techstep will deliver mobile units, device management, service and support, as well as financing to 5,350 of Coor's employees in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. 'Outsourcing handling and financing of mobile units to Techstep, will allow Coor to reduce the administrative burden and capex related to mobile devices. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation with Telenor and help Coor's employees work better and more efficiently', says CEO Jens Haviken in Techstep. Telenor, which is the contracting party, will be the mobile operator in Norway, Finland and Denmark, while Techstep as a sub-supplier to Telenor will deliver and operate the mobile units for Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Total potential contract value for Techstep is estimated to SEK 36 million over three years, with expected revenue starting this year. About Coor Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public -sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Equinor, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars. Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor's net sales are some SEK 9,900 million and has some 11,000 employees. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. About Techstep ASA Techstep is positioning itself as a leading Nordic enabler of the digital workplace. Techstep delivers hardware, software, connectivity and mobile device management bundled as a managed service. This enables enterprises and their employees do their work across mobile devices and locations, with a high degree of security and operational stability. Techstep has 223 employees based in Norway and Sweden, serving close to 6,000 customers and 677,000 end users across various industries in the private and public sectors. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information Jens Haviken, CEO, Techstep ASA: +47 930 90 070 Marius Drefvelin, CFO, Techstep ASA: +47 958 95 690

Disclaimer

Techstep ASA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 07:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHSTEP ASA
04:15aTECHSTEP : signerer en Mobile as a Service-avtale med Coor Service Management
PU
03:45aTECHSTEP : signs a Nordic Mobile as a Service agreement with Coor Service Manage..
PU
05/31TECHSTEP : Mandatory notification of transfer and large shareholdings
PU
05/10TECHSTEP ASA : Resultater Q1 2019
PU
05/10TECHSTEP ASA : Q1 2019 results
PU
05/02TECHSTEP ASA : Invitation to Q1 2019 presentation
PU
04/25TECHSTEP ASA : Completed Annual General Meeting
PU
04/24TECHSTEP ASA : Disclosure of voting proxies for the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/09TECHSTEP ASA : Disclosure of voting proxies for the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/08TECHSTEP : skal levere mobile løsninger til Oslo Kommune
PU
More news
Chart TECHSTEP ASA
Duration : Period :
Techstep ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHSTEP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Haviken Chief Executive Officer
Einar Jørgen Greve Chairman
Inge Paulsen Chief Operating Officer
Marius Drefvelin Chief Financial Officer
Ingrid Elvira Leisner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHSTEP ASA18.18%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.85%918 312
RED HAT6.78%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.39%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.64.14%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About