Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TechTarget Inc    TTGT

TECHTARGET INC

(TTGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TechTarget : Archer Awards Honor Outstanding Achievement in B2B Tech Marketing & Inside Sales in Asia Pacific

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored 13 of its customers in Asia Pacific (APAC) as part of its inaugural awards program, the Archer Awards. The winners were recognized for their marketing and sales success, as well as overall data-driven excellence.

TechTarget presented the awards at its annual events for B2B technology marketers in Singapore and Sydney as it commemorated the company's 20th anniversary.

'There's no better way to celebrate our anniversary than to shine the spotlight on these outstanding achievements in our industry,' said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. 'The Archer Awards recognize marketers and inside sales professionals who are making measurable contributions to their businesses' success by taking a data-driven approach to identifying and engaging prospects.'

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

'It's especially gratifying for outstanding achievements in our region to get the attention they so richly deserve,' said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. 'These winners are leaders in their field who leverage our industry leading pre-purchase data and highly-targeted media services to reach the right prospects with personalized outreach in order to more quickly build pipeline and win business. I congratulate them for the excellent work they do.'

2019 Archer Award APAC Winners

  • Digital Marketers of the Year - Alan Ho, Sr. Director of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, TIBCO; Greg Wood, Marketing Director, Marketing Sciences, Analytics, Insights and Operations, SAS Asia Pacific
  • Achievement in Lead Generation- Dipika Dewan, Senior Marketing Leader and Head of Demand Center - Asia Pacific, Red Hat; Alison Te Hira, Marketing Manager ANZ, Dell EMC
  • Integrated Digital Campaign - Automation Anywhere Asia Pacific; CrowdStrike ANZ
  • Inside Sales Rep of the Year - Joshua Hatton, Ivanti ANZ
  • Data-Driven Excellence in Marketing - Rapid7 Asia Pacific; Dell Boomi Asia Pacific
  • Most Impactful Brand Campaign - HPE Japan; Gartner ANZ
  • Accomplishment in ABM - Joyce Lee, Director Demand Marketing, VMware APJ; Renee Cathcart, Senior Marketing Lead Commercial and Partner Marketing ANZ at VMware

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. The inaugural Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America (East and West) and APAC. East awards were presented August 15. APAC awards were presented September 5 and September 10 at TechTarget ROI Summits in Singapore and Sydney, respectively. West winners will be announced in October 2019.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Share This Press Release


TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored 13 of its customers in Asia Pacific (APAC) as part of its inaugural awards program, the Archer Awards. The winners were recognized for their marketing and sales success, as well as overall data-driven excellence.

TechTarget presented the awards at its annual events for B2B technology marketers in Singapore and Sydney as it commemorated the company's 20th anniversary.

'There's no better way to celebrate our anniversary than to shine the spotlight on these outstanding achievements in our industry,' said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. 'The Archer Awards recognize marketers and inside sales professionals who are making measurable contributions to their businesses' success by taking a data-driven approach to identifying and engaging prospects.'

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

'It's especially gratifying for outstanding achievements in our region to get the attention they so richly deserve,' said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. 'These winners are leaders in their field who leverage our industry leading pre-purchase data and highly-targeted media services to reach the right prospects with personalized outreach in order to more quickly build pipeline and win business. I congratulate them for the excellent work they do.'

2019 Archer Award APAC Winners

  • Digital Marketers of the Year - Alan Ho, Sr. Director of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, TIBCO; Greg Wood, Marketing Director, Marketing Sciences, Analytics, Insights and Operations, SAS Asia Pacific
  • Achievement in Lead Generation- Dipika Dewan, Senior Marketing Leader and Head of Demand Center - Asia Pacific, Red Hat; Alison Te Hira, Marketing Manager ANZ, Dell EMC
  • Integrated Digital Campaign - Automation Anywhere Asia Pacific; CrowdStrike ANZ
  • Inside Sales Rep of the Year - Joshua Hatton, Ivanti ANZ
  • Data-Driven Excellence in Marketing - Rapid7 Asia Pacific; Dell Boomi Asia Pacific
  • Most Impactful Brand Campaign - HPE Japan; Gartner ANZ
  • Accomplishment in ABM - Joyce Lee, Director Demand Marketing, VMware APJ; Renee Cathcart, Senior Marketing Lead Commercial and Partner Marketing ANZ at VMware

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. The inaugural Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America (East and West) and APAC. East awards were presented August 15. APAC awards were presented September 5 and September 10 at TechTarget ROI Summits in Singapore and Sydney, respectively. West winners will be announced in October 2019.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Share This Press Release


Disclaimer

TechTarget Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHTARGET INC
07:22pTECHTARGET : Archer Awards Honor Outstanding Achievement in B2B Tech Marketing &..
PU
08/28TECHTARGET : SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces “Best of VMworld&rdq..
PU
08/28&LDQUO;INSIDER INSIGHTS&RDQUO; : How Behavioral Data Drives Better Inside Sales ..
PU
08/27TECHTARGET : Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Launches Inaugural Archer Awards Recog..
BU
08/07TECHTARGET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07TECHTARGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/07TECHTARGET : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/07TECHTARGET INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operatio..
AQ
08/07TECHTARGET : Announces Christina Van Houten as New Board of Directors Member
BU
08/07TECHTARGET : Q2 2019 Shareholder Letter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 134 M
EBIT 2019 24,2 M
Net income 2019 17,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 655 M
Chart TECHTARGET INC
Duration : Period :
TechTarget Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,33  $
Last Close Price 23,69  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Noreck CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Leonard P. Forman Independent Director
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET INC98.69%671
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.67%126 326
ACCENTURE38.17%124 134
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.08%114 293
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING32.13%72 924
VMWARE, INC.7.52%60 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group