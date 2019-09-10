TechTarget : Archer Awards Honor Outstanding Achievement in B2B Tech Marketing & Inside Sales in Asia Pacific

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored 13 of its customers in Asia Pacific (APAC) as part of its inaugural awards program, the Archer Awards. The winners were recognized for their marketing and sales success, as well as overall data-driven excellence.

TechTarget presented the awards at its annual events for B2B technology marketers in Singapore and Sydney as it commemorated the company's 20th anniversary.

'There's no better way to celebrate our anniversary than to shine the spotlight on these outstanding achievements in our industry,' said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. 'The Archer Awards recognize marketers and inside sales professionals who are making measurable contributions to their businesses' success by taking a data-driven approach to identifying and engaging prospects.'

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

'It's especially gratifying for outstanding achievements in our region to get the attention they so richly deserve,' said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. 'These winners are leaders in their field who leverage our industry leading pre-purchase data and highly-targeted media services to reach the right prospects with personalized outreach in order to more quickly build pipeline and win business. I congratulate them for the excellent work they do.'

2019 Archer Award APAC Winners

Digital Marketers of the Year - Alan Ho, Sr. Director of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, TIBCO; Greg Wood, Marketing Director, Marketing Sciences, Analytics, Insights and Operations, SAS Asia Pacific

Alan Ho, Sr. Director of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, TIBCO; Greg Wood, Marketing Director, Marketing Sciences, Analytics, Insights and Operations, SAS Asia Pacific Achievement in Lead Generation - Dipika Dewan, Senior Marketing Leader and Head of Demand Center - Asia Pacific, Red Hat; Alison Te Hira, Marketing Manager ANZ, Dell EMC

Dipika Dewan, Senior Marketing Leader and Head of Demand Center - Asia Pacific, Red Hat; Alison Te Hira, Marketing Manager ANZ, Dell EMC Integrated Digital Campaign - Automation Anywhere Asia Pacific; CrowdStrike ANZ

Automation Anywhere Asia Pacific; CrowdStrike ANZ Inside Sales Rep of the Year - Joshua Hatton, Ivanti ANZ

Joshua Hatton, Ivanti ANZ Data-Driven Excellence in Marketing - Rapid7 Asia Pacific; Dell Boomi Asia Pacific

Rapid7 Asia Pacific; Dell Boomi Asia Pacific Most Impactful Brand Campaign - HPE Japan; Gartner ANZ

HPE Japan; Gartner ANZ Accomplishment in ABM - Joyce Lee, Director Demand Marketing, VMware APJ; Renee Cathcart, Senior Marketing Lead Commercial and Partner Marketing ANZ at VMware

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About The Archer Awards TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. The inaugural Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America (East and West) and APAC. East awards were presented August 15. APAC awards were presented September 5 and September 10 at TechTarget ROI Summits in Singapore and Sydney, respectively. West winners will be announced in October 2019. About TechTarget TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget. (C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

