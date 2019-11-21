Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TechTarget, Inc.    TTGT

TECHTARGET, INC.

(TTGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TechTarget : Boosts Sales Productivity and Focus with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Insight Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 12:31pm EST

New enhancements provide improved visibility into active accounts and more accurate and actionable data on the buying teams within them

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced the release of new updates to its IT Deal Alert Priority EngineTM platform that significantly increase sales productivity and effectiveness. New enhancements give sales reps easier access and dynamic visibility into active accounts in their territory, with even more accurate and actionable data on the buying teams within them.

“Priority Engine has long provided essential intelligence to help sales teams fuel pipeline and close more deals,” said Andrew Briney, Senior Vice President of Products, TechTarget. “These new enhancements are the first in a series of releases specifically designed to make it even easier for sales pros to access better data and powerful insights to maximize opportunities with active accounts in their territory.”

TechTarget’s Priority Engine is a SaaS-based platform that gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies in their market. This latest release includes significant improvements which allow enterprise technology organizations to:

  • Dynamically sync Salesforce account views to Priority Engine to accelerate pipeline and revenue – Enhanced integration seamlessly syncs a salesperson’s Salesforce account views directly to their user profile in Priority Engine. Any changes to their territory in Salesforce will automatically update in Priority Engine, ensuring they always have an accurate and up-to-date picture of the accounts they care about. This also has wide-ranging applications for organizations executing ABM programs with lists that are frequently updated.
  • Leverage more accurate and actionable contact data for more effective outreach – Through built-in TechTarget OceanosTM data cleanse, append and verification services, Priority Engine helps sales and aligned marketing teams reach and engage more of the right prospects at in-market accounts to improve response and conversation rates.
  • Identify more buying team members to further expand opportunities within key accounts – Leveraging TechTarget’s Confirmed Project data to identify the critical roles and personas involved in specific technology purchases, TechTarget has updated their proprietary contact selection algorithm - vastly improving the fit of 3rd-party supplemental contacts in Priority Engine.
  • Access LinkedIn profile links directly in Priority Engine to streamline prospect research - Direct links within the platform connect the prospects in Priority Engine to their profiles on LinkedIn, reducing research time and improving rep productivity.

TechTarget, a 2019 CODiE award winner for Best Account-Based Marketing and Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution, has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

To learn more about Priority Engine, please visit TechTarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and IT Deal Alert and Priority Engine and Oceanos are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHTARGET, INC.
12:31pTECHTARGET : Boosts Sales Productivity and Focus with Latest Release of Priority..
BU
11/06TECHTARGET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06TECHTARGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/06TECHTARGET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/06TECHTARGET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Newton,
PU
11/06TECHTARGET : Q3 2019 Shareholder Letter
PU
11/06TECHTARGET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/31SOCIAL SELLING : How to Get Prospects to “Like” You
PU
10/25TECHTARGET : Announces Archer Awards West Winners for Data-Driven Marketing & Sa..
BU
10/09USING PURCHASE INTENT TO DRIVE SUCCE : Key Tips from Priority Engine Users on Ge..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 134 M
EBIT 2019 24,9 M
Net income 2019 18,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,3x
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,53x
Capitalization 811 M
Chart TECHTARGET, INC.
Duration : Period :
TechTarget, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,33  $
Last Close Price 28,97  $
Spread / Highest target 0,10%
Spread / Average Target -2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Noreck Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Leonard P. Forman Independent Director
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET, INC.139.11%811
ACCENTURE40.21%125 558
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.34%117 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.40%110 281
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.48%73 810
VMWARE, INC.26.03%69 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group