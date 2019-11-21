TechTarget : Boosts Sales Productivity and Focus with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Insight Platform

New enhancements provide improved visibility into active accounts and more accurate and actionable data on the buying teams within them

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced the release of new updates to its IT Deal Alert Priority EngineTM platform that significantly increase sales productivity and effectiveness. New enhancements give sales reps easier access and dynamic visibility into active accounts in their territory, with even more accurate and actionable data on the buying teams within them.

“Priority Engine has long provided essential intelligence to help sales teams fuel pipeline and close more deals,” said Andrew Briney, Senior Vice President of Products, TechTarget. “These new enhancements are the first in a series of releases specifically designed to make it even easier for sales pros to access better data and powerful insights to maximize opportunities with active accounts in their territory.”

TechTarget’s Priority Engine is a SaaS-based platform that gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies in their market. This latest release includes significant improvements which allow enterprise technology organizations to:

Dynamically sync Salesforce account views to Priority Engine to accelerate pipeline and revenue – Enhanced integration seamlessly syncs a salesperson’s Salesforce account views directly to their user profile in Priority Engine. Any changes to their territory in Salesforce will automatically update in Priority Engine, ensuring they always have an accurate and up-to-date picture of the accounts they care about. This also has wide-ranging applications for organizations executing ABM programs with lists that are frequently updated.

Leverage more accurate and actionable contact data for more effective outreach – Through built-in TechTarget Oceanos TM data cleanse, append and verification services, Priority Engine helps sales and aligned marketing teams reach and engage more of the right prospects at in-market accounts to improve response and conversation rates.

Through built-in TechTarget Oceanos data cleanse, append and verification services, Priority Engine helps sales and aligned marketing teams reach and engage more of the right prospects at in-market accounts to improve response and conversation rates. Identify more buying team members to further expand opportunities within key accounts – Leveraging TechTarget’s Confirmed Project data to identify the critical roles and personas involved in specific technology purchases, TechTarget has updated their proprietary contact selection algorithm - vastly improving the fit of 3 rd -party supplemental contacts in Priority Engine.

Access LinkedIn profile links directly in Priority Engine to streamline prospect research - Direct links within the platform connect the prospects in Priority Engine to their profiles on LinkedIn, reducing research time and improving rep productivity.

TechTarget, a 2019 CODiE award winner for Best Account-Based Marketing and Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution, has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

To learn more about Priority Engine, please visit TechTarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and IT Deal Alert and Priority Engine and Oceanos are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

