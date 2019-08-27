TechTarget : Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Launches Inaugural Archer Awards Recognizing Customers for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visits Company headquarters to commemorate industry milestone and celebrate TechTarget customer success

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announces 20 years of successful operations. The Company held a ceremony August 15th at its Newton, MA headquarters including employees, customers and local dignitaries to commemorate this industry milestone. In concert with this significant achievement, TechTarget launched its inaugural customer awards program - the Archer Awards recognizing highly-targeted marketing and sales success and overall data-driven excellence. Karyn Polito, 72nd Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, was on hand to recognize TechTarget and its customers and address the audience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005559/en/

Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito celebrates TechTarget’s 20th Anniversary at the Company’s headquarters in Newton, MA. Pictured (L to R): Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget, Lt. Governor Polito, Don Hawk, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Product Innovation, TechTarget, Greg Strakosch, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, TechTarget (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am quite honored to celebrate the success of this amazing organization, now 20 years strong,” said Polito. “Congratulations on not only the vision and putting the plan together, but to be able to put the shoulder and the people behind that plan to make it a reality is a true testament to TechTarget, the ongoing leadership of your founders and your presence in the Commonwealth here today.”

Founded in 1999 by Executive Chairman Greg Strakosch and Executive Director of Product Innovation Don Hawk, TechTarget is a digital media pioneer that has successfully expanded its footprint to become the global leader in purchase intent data services for enterprise technology. Publicly held since 2007, TechTarget has been at the forefront of the B2B technology marketing and sales industry for 20 years. Built on a foundation of customer success, TechTarget provides award-winning products and services to its more than 1,300 customers worldwide.

“From our earliest days in B2B technology publishing to our current position as a global purchase intent data leader, there are two things that remain constant over the last 20 years: continuous innovation and customer success,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “As we celebrate this important achievement, we are laser-focused on the future, committed to evolving and fine-tuning our offerings to stay ahead of the market and drive continued sales and marketing results for our customers.”

1st Annual TechTarget Archer Awards

TechTarget specifically developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. To determine winners, we had an expert panel evaluate nominations presenting the case for why a particular project, individual or practice was worthy of recognition. The inaugural Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America (East and West) and APAC. In North America, East winners were announced on August 15th and West winners will be announced in October 2019. The APAC Archer Awards will be presented at our upcoming TechTarget ROI Summits in Singapore (September 5th) and Sydney, Australia (September 10th).

2019 Archer Award East Winners

B2B Technology Innovator – Pam Casale, CEO, ASAP Marketing Services

Pam Casale, CEO, ASAP Marketing Services Data-Driven Marketing Excellence - Amanda Bohne, VP of Marketing, AppNeta; Mary Rose, Marketing Director, Aqua Security

Amanda Bohne, VP of Marketing, AppNeta; Mary Rose, Marketing Director, Aqua Security Data-Driven Channel Partners - Doug Alexander, CEO, Sara Lehmer, Director of Marketing, Focus Technology Solutions; Nicole Williams, Account Executive, Rolta|Advisex

Doug Alexander, CEO, Sara Lehmer, Director of Marketing, Focus Technology Solutions; Nicole Williams, Account Executive, Rolta|Advisex Data-Driven Sales Adoption - Alex Hudzik, Global Director of Inside Sales, Nasuni; Debbie Boucher, Director of Business Development, ClearSky Data; the HPE Americas Marketing Team

Alex Hudzik, Global Director of Inside Sales, Nasuni; Debbie Boucher, Director of Business Development, ClearSky Data; the HPE Americas Marketing Team Executive Marketing Leadership - Ratmir Timashev, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, Veeam Software

Ratmir Timashev, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, Veeam Software Outstanding Integrated Digital Campaign - Ken Evans, Senior Director, Marketing Operations, Emily Ketchum, Senior Manager, Global Marketing Operations, Fuze; Joanne DeLangie, VP of Marketing, SentryOne; Meredith Schlitter, Senior Advisor, North America Field Marketing, Stephanie Duesler, Campaign Manager, Chanel Smith, Marketing Manager, Dell EMC

Ken Evans, Senior Director, Marketing Operations, Emily Ketchum, Senior Manager, Global Marketing Operations, Fuze; Joanne DeLangie, VP of Marketing, SentryOne; Meredith Schlitter, Senior Advisor, North America Field Marketing, Stephanie Duesler, Campaign Manager, Chanel Smith, Marketing Manager, Dell EMC Most Impactful Brand Campaign - Garry Dawson, Global Media & Digital Strategy, HPE

Garry Dawson, Global Media & Digital Strategy, HPE Best in Class HQL Strategy - Robin Bocwinski, Marketing Director, Dell EMC

Robin Bocwinski, Marketing Director, Dell EMC TechTarget MVP - Jessica Dodge, Senior Director, Demand Generation, Unitrends; Brian Bakstran, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Jessica Brower, Senior Director, Hub Marketing, Veeam Software

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005559/en/