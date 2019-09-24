TechTarget : Launches SearchAppArchitecture.com to Help Application Architecture Teams Navigate Today's Complex App Environments

Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced the launch of SearchAppArchitecture.com™, a new website designed to serve the digital content needs of today’s software architect and development teams as they navigate the complex tooling, architectural and development methodologies required to manage a modern software stack.

SearchAppAchitecture.com will act as an independent online community that provides tips, case studies and neutral guidance on the latest innovations and future direction of key architectural methodologies and technologies such as API management strategies, distributed and event-driven architectures, iPaas, serverless computing.

According to Gartner, the Application Infrastructure & Middleware Software market grew 14.6% in 2018 to $32 billion, confirming its status as the third-largest enterprise software segment and one of the most dynamic.

“As companies strive to become digital enterprises and leverage the latest advances in AI, the cloud and connected devices, many are realizing this requires a modern approach to application infrastructure,” said Eileen Corrigan, Vice President and Publisher of Cloud & DevOps Media at TechTarget. “One that allows for the seamless connection of apps, data, users and things in both on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. SearchAppArchitecture.com will provide strategic guidance to key decision makers tasked with building and maintaining a modernized, digitally-enabled software stack.”

TechTarget has been covering the application architecture market extensively over the past few years and has witnessed a significant uptick in traffic and member activity in the past year (e.g. application refactoring has grown by 91% in the past 12 months alone). One of the primary goals of the new site launch will be to nurture and strengthen this growing area of audience interest with quality content designed to help educate buyers in this market.

SearchAppArchitecture.com joins TechTarget’s portfolio of websites in the cloud and DevOps space, including SearchITOperations.com™, SearchSoftwareQuality.com™, SearchCloudComputing.com™, SearchAWS.com™ and TheServerSide.com™.

For more information about this new market opportunity and to understand how enterprise technology marketing and sales teams can better leverage this audience to drive more pipeline and revenue, click here.

