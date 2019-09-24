Log in
TechTarget : Launches SearchAppArchitecture.com to Help Application Architecture Teams Navigate Today's Complex App Environments

09/24/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced the launch of SearchAppArchitecture.com™, a new website designed to serve the digital content needs of today’s software architect and development teams as they navigate the complex tooling, architectural and development methodologies required to manage a modern software stack.

SearchAppAchitecture.com will act as an independent online community that provides tips, case studies and neutral guidance on the latest innovations and future direction of key architectural methodologies and technologies such as API management strategies, distributed and event-driven architectures, iPaas, serverless computing.

According to Gartner, the Application Infrastructure & Middleware Software market grew 14.6% in 2018 to $32 billion, confirming its status as the third-largest enterprise software segment and one of the most dynamic.

“As companies strive to become digital enterprises and leverage the latest advances in AI, the cloud and connected devices, many are realizing this requires a modern approach to application infrastructure,” said Eileen Corrigan, Vice President and Publisher of Cloud & DevOps Media at TechTarget. “One that allows for the seamless connection of apps, data, users and things in both on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. SearchAppArchitecture.com will provide strategic guidance to key decision makers tasked with building and maintaining a modernized, digitally-enabled software stack.”

TechTarget has been covering the application architecture market extensively over the past few years and has witnessed a significant uptick in traffic and member activity in the past year (e.g. application refactoring has grown by 91% in the past 12 months alone). One of the primary goals of the new site launch will be to nurture and strengthen this growing area of audience interest with quality content designed to help educate buyers in this market.

SearchAppArchitecture.com joins TechTarget’s portfolio of websites in the cloud and DevOps space, including SearchITOperations.com™, SearchSoftwareQuality.com™, SearchCloudComputing.com™, SearchAWS.com™ and TheServerSide.com™.

For more information about this new market opportunity and to understand how enterprise technology marketing and sales teams can better leverage this audience to drive more pipeline and revenue, click here.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2019 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. SearchITOperations.com, SearchSoftwareQuality.com, SearchCloudComputing.com, SearchAWS.com, and TheServerSide.com are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
