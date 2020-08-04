Log in
TechTarget : Named a Leader in G2 Grid® Reports in Buyer Intent, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence Categories for Third Consecutive Quarter

08/04/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

The Company also achieved leader position in 4 additional reports for first time

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a leader in the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Summer 2020, the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Summer 2020 and the Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Summer 2020, the third consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this distinction.

Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following reports for the first time:

  • Momentum Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Summer 2020
  • Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Summer 2020
  • Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Summer 2020
  • Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Summer 2020

TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers are having with Priority Engine™, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the support services it offers.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

“There is no greater honor than to be named a Leader by our customers and we are proud to once again be recognized in these reports,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Our number one priority is to maximize the success of customers of all sizes. We are laser-focused on helping them drive tangible results across all areas of sales and marketing with our Priority Engine platform intent data and services.”

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
