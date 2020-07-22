Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TechTarget, Inc.    TTGT

TECHTARGET, INC.

(TTGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TechTarget : SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces Call for Nominations of Best of VMworld 2020 Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 10:35pm BST

The editors of TechTarget Inc.'s SearchServerVirtualization.com™ have officially announced the opening of submissions for the Best of VMworld 2020 Awards. The winners will be selected from the product entrants at the VMworld 2020 digital conference, which takes place September 29th through September 30th and is sponsored by VMware Inc. The deadline for submissions is August 5, 2020. Products must be generally available and have shipped between July 25, 2019 and August 5, 2020.

For the fourteenth straight year, TechTarget is the official media partner for the VMworld Awards. An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchServerVirtualization.com and its sister sites, SearchVMware.com™ and SearchVirtualDesktop.com™, will review and evaluate the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

Judges will research contenders before the event, and winners will be announced at the VMworld show. This year, current sponsors of the digital event and vendors that had contracted with VMware to participate in the live VMworld 2020 U.S. and Europe events prior to their cancellation will be eligible to participate in the awards.

In addition to the other awards, a single Best of Show award will be given at the judges' discretion.

The awards span 8 technology categories:

  • Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure
  • DevOps and Automation
  • Networking
  • Resilience and Recovery
  • Security
  • Digital Workspace
  • Judge’s Choice: Disruptive Technology or Startup Spotlight
  • Best of Show

Only products currently available for purchase will be considered for all categories.

The full Best of VMworld 2020 Awards criteria and category descriptions can be found by clicking here.

Nomination forms can be found by clicking here. If you receive an error in submitting your nomination or have questions about your entry, please contact bestofvmworld@techtarget.com.

About SearchServerVirtualization.com

SearchServerVirtualization.com is an enterprise virtualization-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest server virtualization news, articles, tips, and expert advice. Other virtualization information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server virtualization, such as virtualization platforms, server hardware, managing virtual environments, virtualization architectures and strategies, application issues and more.

Its sister site, SearchVMware.com, is dedicated to helping IT organizations evaluate products, services and business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of virtualization technologies in VMware environments. Another sister site, SearchVirtualDesktop.com is the premier source for information on desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and virtual desktop infrastructure.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites. TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo and Search ServerVirtualization.com, SearchVMware.com and SearchVirtualDesktop.com are registered trademarks of TechTarget. VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TECHTARGET, INC.
05:35pTECHTARGET : SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces Call for Nominations of Be..
BU
07/15TECHTARGET : Wins 29 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American..
BU
07/08TECHTARGET INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
07/03TECHTARGET : to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2020
AQ
07/01TECHTARGET : to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2020
BU
06/25TECHTARGET'S KELLEY DAMORE AND DARA : 's 2020 “Top Women in Media” ..
BU
06/11TECHTARGET INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11TECHTARGET : Named 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist in Best Ma..
BU
05/06TECHTARGET : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06TECHTARGET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 134 M - 106 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M - 11,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart TECHTARGET, INC.
Duration : Period :
TechTarget, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 33,80 $
Spread / Highest target 3,55%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Noreck Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sean Tierney Chief Technology Officer
Leonard P. Forman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET, INC.29.50%930
ACCENTURE5.78%141 713
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.35%112 031
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.95%111 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.72%63 220
VMWARE, INC.-5.51%60 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group