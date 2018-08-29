TechTarget : SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces “Best of VMworld” 2018 Award Winners

Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales
services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the winners
of the “Best of VMworld” 2018 Awards at the VMworld ® 2018 US conference
being held this week in Las Vegas and sponsored by VMware, Inc.
As the official media partner for the VMworld Awards for the twelfth
year in a row, TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com™
staff appointed a team of experts and editors that selected winning
products from nearly 100 entries. The team judged the products
according to their innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease
of use.
The awards cover the following seven categories of the virtualization
market: Digital Workspace; Cloud-Native App Development and DevOps;
Agile Operations and Automation; Virtualization and Cloud
Infrastructure; Networking; Data Protection; Security and Best of Show.
The Best of Show award was presented to Rubrik. The full list of winners
was announced on SearchServerVirtualization.com
along with extensive conference coverage.
Only products currently available for purchase were considered.
The Winners
Category: Digital Workspace
Winner: Login VSI; Login
AT for Application Compatibility Testing
Finalist: Lakeside
Software; SysTrack 8.4 with AI Assist
Category: Cloud-Native App Development and DevOps
Winner: CloudBees;
CloudBees Core
Finalist: Quali; CloudShell
Category: Agile Operations and Automation
Winner: Morpheus
Data; Morpheus
Finalist: Instana
Category: Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure
Winner: iland;
LabEngine
Finalist: Mellanox Technologies; BlueField SmartNIC
Category: Networking
Winner: Apstra; Apstra
Operating System (AOS)
Finalist: Men & Mice; Men & Mice Suite
Category: Data Protection
Winner: NAKIVO; NAKIVO
Backup & Replication
Finalist: Cohesity; DataProtect
Category: Security
Winner: Rubrik; Polaris Radar
Finalist:
Thycotic; Secret Server Vault
Judges’ Choice — Startup Spotlight
Winner: NanoVMs
Judges’ Choice — Disruptive Technology
Winner: Amazon
Web Services; Amazon RDS on VMware
Best of Show
Winner: Rubrik; Polaris Radar
About SearchServerVirtualization.com
SearchServerVirtualization.com is
an enterprise virtualization-focused website providing IT professionals
and the community with the latest server virtualization news, articles,
tips, and expert advice. Other virtualization information includes
webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server
virtualization, such as virtualization platforms, server hardware,
managing virtual environments, virtualization architectures and
strategies, application issues and more.
Its sister site, SearchVMware.comTM,
is dedicated to helping IT organizations evaluate products, services and
business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of
virtualization technologies in VMware environments. Another sister site, SearchVirtualDesktop.comTM is
the premier source for information on desktop virtualization,
application virtualization, and virtual desktop infrastructure.
About TechTarget
TechTarget (Nasdaq:
TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales
services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology
companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across
more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites. TechTarget
attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their
companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’
content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent
insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales
activities for clients around the world.
TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco,
Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and
follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.
