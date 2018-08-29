TechTarget : SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces “Best of VMworld” 2018 Award Winners

Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the winners of the “Best of VMworld” 2018 Awards at the VMworld ® 2018 US conference being held this week in Las Vegas and sponsored by VMware, Inc.

As the official media partner for the VMworld Awards for the twelfth year in a row, TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com™ staff appointed a team of experts and editors that selected winning products from nearly 100 entries. The team judged the products according to their innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

The awards cover the following seven categories of the virtualization market: Digital Workspace; Cloud-Native App Development and DevOps; Agile Operations and Automation; Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure; Networking; Data Protection; Security and Best of Show.

The Best of Show award was presented to Rubrik. The full list of winners was announced on SearchServerVirtualization.com along with extensive conference coverage.

Only products currently available for purchase were considered.

The Winners

Category: Digital Workspace

Winner: Login VSI; Login AT for Application Compatibility Testing

Finalist: Lakeside Software; SysTrack 8.4 with AI Assist

Category: Cloud-Native App Development and DevOps

Winner: CloudBees; CloudBees Core

Finalist: Quali; CloudShell

Category: Agile Operations and Automation

Winner: Morpheus Data; Morpheus

Finalist: Instana

Category: Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure

Winner: iland; LabEngine

Finalist: Mellanox Technologies; BlueField SmartNIC

Category: Networking

Winner: Apstra; Apstra Operating System (AOS)

Finalist: Men & Mice; Men & Mice Suite

Category: Data Protection

Winner: NAKIVO; NAKIVO Backup & Replication

Finalist: Cohesity; DataProtect

Category: Security

Winner: Rubrik; Polaris Radar

Finalist: Thycotic; Secret Server Vault

Judges’ Choice — Startup Spotlight

Winner: NanoVMs

Judges’ Choice — Disruptive Technology

Winner: Amazon Web Services; Amazon RDS on VMware

Best of Show

Winner: Rubrik; Polaris Radar

