TechTarget : SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces “Best of VMworld” 2018 Award Winners

08/29/2018 | 11:26pm CEST

Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the winners of the “Best of VMworld” 2018 Awards at the VMworld ® 2018 US conference being held this week in Las Vegas and sponsored by VMware, Inc.

As the official media partner for the VMworld Awards for the twelfth year in a row, TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com™ staff appointed a team of experts and editors that selected winning products from nearly 100 entries. The team judged the products according to their innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

The awards cover the following seven categories of the virtualization market: Digital Workspace; Cloud-Native App Development and DevOps; Agile Operations and Automation; Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure; Networking; Data Protection; Security and Best of Show.

The Best of Show award was presented to Rubrik. The full list of winners was announced on SearchServerVirtualization.com along with extensive conference coverage.

Only products currently available for purchase were considered.

The Winners

Category: Digital Workspace
Winner: Login VSI; Login AT for Application Compatibility Testing
Finalist: Lakeside Software; SysTrack 8.4 with AI Assist

Category: Cloud-Native App Development and DevOps
Winner: CloudBees; CloudBees Core
Finalist: Quali; CloudShell

Category: Agile Operations and Automation
Winner: Morpheus Data; Morpheus
Finalist: Instana

Category: Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure
Winner: iland; LabEngine
Finalist: Mellanox Technologies; BlueField SmartNIC

Category: Networking
Winner: Apstra; Apstra Operating System (AOS)
Finalist: Men & Mice; Men & Mice Suite

Category: Data Protection
Winner: NAKIVO; NAKIVO Backup & Replication
Finalist: Cohesity; DataProtect

Category: Security
Winner: Rubrik; Polaris Radar
Finalist: Thycotic; Secret Server Vault

Judges’ Choice — Startup Spotlight
Winner: NanoVMs

Judges’ Choice — Disruptive Technology
Winner: Amazon Web Services; Amazon RDS on VMware

Best of Show
Winner: Rubrik; Polaris Radar

About SearchServerVirtualization.com

SearchServerVirtualization.com is an enterprise virtualization-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest server virtualization news, articles, tips, and expert advice. Other virtualization information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server virtualization, such as virtualization platforms, server hardware, managing virtual environments, virtualization architectures and strategies, application issues and more.

Its sister site, SearchVMware.comTM, is dedicated to helping IT organizations evaluate products, services and business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of virtualization technologies in VMware environments. Another sister site, SearchVirtualDesktop.comTM is the premier source for information on desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and virtual desktop infrastructure.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites. TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2018 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks, and Search ServerVirtualization.com, SearchVMware.com and SearchVirtualDesktop.com are trademarks of TechTarget. VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
