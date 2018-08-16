Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TechTarget Inc    TTGT

TECHTARGET INC (TTGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/16 07:57:12 pm
23.39 USD   -4.49%
07:06pTECHTARGET : Where Storytelling Fits in Account-Based Marketing
PU
08/09TECHTARGET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TechTarget : Where Storytelling Fits in Account-Based Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

It seems that wherever you look, you will run into the latest business buzzword-storytelling. But is storytelling just a fad or does it have a practical role when your demand-gen model shifts from lead-based content marketing to ABM?

I am here to tell you that storytelling is not a fad. In fact, humans are hardwired for story. For millennia, people have used stories to communicate, make sense of the past, and predict the future. Information woven into stories is more memorable. And crucially, shared stories play a role in group identity and cohesion, from the family level right up to the level of the nation.

If you can identify an account's shared story, and then align your story with theirs, you will earn their trust, and your product and brand will make sense to the stakeholders in the account. If you rely solely on figures and product features, you won't make an impact on the emotional, human level.

What Happens After Account Discovery?

The promise of ABM is that it narrows the top of your funnel from individual, unqualified leads to hand-picked accounts that have shown purchase intent in your market.

When you've done your homework upfront, you'll have three essential things you need for ABM success-you'll know the right accounts, the right decision-making stakeholders, and the right time to engage with them.

Once you've done all the work to narrow your account list and identify all the key stakeholders, you face a new problem. What's the most effective way to engage these stakeholders to win new business?

That's where personalized content-and storytelling, specifically-comes into the ABM picture.

Storytelling: Personalized Content with Purpose

At the most basic level, a story is a quest: a protagonist with a pain-point pursues a goal. The pain-point could be external (a competitor) or internal (outdated systems). The goal is the elimination of the pain-point. Personalized content that taps into the stakeholder's story has always been a critical aspect of ABM. You dig into the pain points and challenges (the story) of each individual decision maker and deliver content that addresses those concerns. That shows the stakeholder that you get it: you understand what they want and what's standing in their way. This display of understanding builds trust and moves the stakeholder closer to choosing your solutions at the point of purchase.

But the target of ABM should be the buying group, not the individual. So it's not enough to have personalized content for individual stakeholders. You need every piece of content to fuel a unified vision within an account. To do this, you need to understand the account's shared story. What are their shared pain points? How do you present your solution as the treasure map or magic wand that can help them fulfill their quest?

If you can get a feel for the account's shared story, you'll be able to position yourself as the Obi-Wan Kenobi, Morpheus, or Gandalf, bearing the tools and expertise that will lead them to victory.

Leverage Purchase Intent to Tell the Stories Your Products Alone Cannot

The unfortunate reality of B2B is that the best product doesn't always win out. You could have the greatest feature-set in the world-but if a competitor is winning customers over with powerful stories, you'll have a hard time breaking through.

Take advantage of storytelling as a practical piece of ABM. Give your personalized content a unified purpose that drives action at the purchase point.

To learn more about how you can use real purchase intent insight to better personalize your content and approach with target accounts, please reach out to us today.

ABM storytelling, ABM strategies, Account-Based Marketing, brand storytelling, content marketing, content personalization, purchase intent insight

Disclaimer

TechTarget Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHTARGET INC
07:06pTECHTARGET : Where Storytelling Fits in Account-Based Marketing
PU
08/09TECHTARGET INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09TECHTARGET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/08TECHTARGET INC : TechTarget, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06TECHTARGET : 5 Ways to Get More Value from Your Purchase Intent Tool
PU
08/03TECHTARGET INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/27TECHTARGET : 3 Essential Questions to Answer Before Starting Any ABM Program
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) CEO Mike Cotoia on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/09Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.35 PM (08/09/2018) 
08/09TechTarget -10.5% after Q2 beats with in-line guide, analyst downgrade 
08/08TechTarget beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
08/07Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 21,7 M
Net income 2018 15,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 44,80
P/E ratio 2019 31,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,79x
Capitalization 670 M
Chart TECHTARGET INC
Duration : Period :
TechTarget Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Noreck CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Leonard P. Forman Independent Director
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET INC75.93%670
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.20%130 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.15%109 308
ACCENTURE4.78%108 679
VMWARE, INC.21.32%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.45%61 835
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.