TechTarget's Kelley Damore and Dara Such Named to Folio:'s 2020 “Top Women in Media” List

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology media and purchase intent data and services today announced that Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, and Dara Such, VP, Market Development & Group Publisher, have been named to Folio:’s 2020 class of Top Women in Media. Each year Folio:, the magazine and digital publishing industry’s go-to source for news, business intelligence and peer-to-peer networking, selects an elite group of women to represent the best and brightest up and comers, entrepreneurs, change-makers, corporate champions, and industry trailblazers in the media industry. Honorees are being recognized at the annual Top Women in Media Luncheon in New York City this September.

In addition to Damore and Such, the 2020 prestigious class of honorees includes: Forbes CMO Lynn Schlesinger, Financial Times Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Finola McDonnell, BET Networks’ SVP & General Manager of BET Digital Amy DuBois Barnett, Trusted Media Brands’ VP of Business Intelligence and Analytics Michelle Kim, Bloomberg Media Chief Product Officer Julia Beizer, and many more. View the 2020 Top Women in Media Honorees here.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to recognize such a professionally diverse group of talented and hardworking women from within our publishing community,” said Folio: Content Director, Caysey Welton. “As is the case every year, these honorees embody everything that’s right about our industry.”

As Chief Content Officer, Kelley Damore leads editorial and content across TechTarget's large and diverse portfolio of more than 140 enterprise technology websites, producing rich content that enterprise technology buying teams need to support purchase decisions in today's evolving digital landscape. With more than 150 editors and 800+ expert contributors, her teams continue to drive the quantity and quality that helps TechTarget consistently deliver Top 10 rankings for B2B IT content in Google. It is this content that fuels TechTarget’s leading purchase intent data and insights.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside my strong female editorial and media industry peers,” said Damore, who has previously been named to the Folio: 100. “TechTarget has a long-standing commitment to editorial excellence and I am proud to continue to build and grow on this tradition. This recognition from this great organization is a reflection of this effort.”

Dara Such oversees editorial, audience development, and sales and consulting efforts across TechTarget's largest and highest revenue driving categories - Networking and Security - which include 6 dedicated properties. A leader in the cybersecurity community, she counsels and shares purchase intent data with established and emerging security vendors to help them better understand changing market dynamics and maximize growth opportunities. Dara helps TechTarget maintain its position as a leading source of independent cybersecurity & risk information on the web.

“My passion lies in the work I do for TechTarget’s audience and customers as well as the cybersecurity community at large,” said Such. “I am extremely honored to be a part of this prestigious list of extraordinary women in our industry.”

About Folio:

Folio: provides publishers with the strategies, news and insight they need to drive audience engagement and revenue growth. A wide range of resources such as our website, newsletters, conferences and recognition events help publishing and media executives stay on top of emerging trends and proven best practices within the industry. For more information, visit www.Foliomag.com.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

