TechTarget : to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2018

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget,
Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it plans to release its 2018
third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday,
November 7, 2018. The Company’s management team will host a live
conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to
discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the
announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the
business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results
for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being
reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A.
The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible,
prior to the conference call and webcast, on the Investor Relations
section of the Company’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.
Conference Call Dial-In Information:
-
US callers: 1-888-339-0724
-
International callers: 1-412-902-4191
-
Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9657
-
Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the
conference is set to begin.
-
Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.
Conference Call Webcast Information:
This webcast can be accessed at TechTarget’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.
Conference Call Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone
beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through December 7,
2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
For US callers to hear the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 and use
the conference number 10124686.
International callers
dial 1-412-317-0088 and also use the conference number 10124686.
Canadian
callers dial 1-855-669-9658 and also use the conference number 10124686.
A Web version will also be available for replay on https://investor.techtarget.com
during the same period.
