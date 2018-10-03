Log in
TechTarget : to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2018

10/03/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it plans to release its 2018 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The Company’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A. The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible, prior to the conference call and webcast, on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

  • US callers: 1-888-339-0724
  • International callers: 1-412-902-4191
  • Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9657
  • Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.
  • Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed at TechTarget’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through December 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

For US callers to hear the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 and use the conference number 10124686.
International callers dial 1-412-317-0088 and also use the conference number 10124686.
Canadian callers dial 1-855-669-9658 and also use the conference number 10124686.

A Web version will also be available for replay on https://investor.techtarget.com during the same period.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2018 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 21,7 M
Net income 2018 15,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,28
P/E ratio 2019 24,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 515 M
Chart TECHTARGET INC
Duration : Period :
TechTarget Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Noreck CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Leonard P. Forman Independent Director
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET INC34.20%515
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.27%140 338
ACCENTURE13.10%116 707
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES66.69%116 403
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.63%66 390
VMWARE, INC.23.31%63 162
