Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TechTarget Inc    TTGT

TECHTARGET INC (TTGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TechTarget to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

TechTarget management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

Investor Inquiries
Daniel Noreck, 617-431-9449
Chief Financial Officer
dnoreck@techtarget.com

Media Inquiries
Garrett Mann, 617-431-9371
Director of Marketing
gmann@techtarget.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHTARGET INC
02:31pTechTarget to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on Septemb..
GL
08/23INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Content Strategy Expert Jeff Ramminger Joins M..
AQ
08/175 KEY USE CASES FOR PURCHASE INTENT : Learnings from TechTarget’s Austin P..
PU
08/16TECHTARGET : Where Storytelling Fits in Account-Based Marketing
PU
08/09TECHTARGET INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09TECHTARGET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/08TECHTARGET : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/08TECHTARGET INC : TechTarget, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) CEO Mike Cotoia on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/09Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.35 PM (08/09/2018) 
08/09TechTarget -10.5% after Q2 beats with in-line guide, analyst downgrade 
08/08TechTarget beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
08/07Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 21,7 M
Net income 2018 15,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 43,84
P/E ratio 2019 31,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,77x
Capitalization 667 M
Chart TECHTARGET INC
Duration : Period :
TechTarget Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Noreck CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Leonard P. Forman Independent Director
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET INC72.20%667
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.25%132 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.23%111 755
ACCENTURE8.35%111 348
VMWARE, INC.20.79%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.32%62 799
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.