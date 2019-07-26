Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Teck Resources Ltd    TECK.B   CA8787422044

TECK RESOURCES LTD

(TECK.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian regulators recommend approving new Teck oil sands mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canadian energy regulators recommended approval of an oil sands mine proposed by Teck Resources Ltd in northern Alberta, saying economic benefits would outweigh "significant" adverse effects on the environment and indigenous communities.

In a decision released late on Thursday, a joint provincial and federal review panel found the 260,000 barrel per day Frontier mining project, to be situated 110 kilometers (68 miles) north of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, would be in the public interest.

Alberta's oil sands contain the vast majority of Canada's crude reserves, which are the world's third-largest, but the province is struggling with declining capital spending and delays in building new export pipelines.

Oil sands development has slowed in recent years, with companies reluctant to plough cash into expensive new mega-projects. Teck has yet to make a final decision on whether to proceed with Frontier and it still needs approval from the provincial and federal governments.

Factors affecting the decision include the review panel report, the outcome of the regulatory process expected in the first quarter of 2020 and market conditions, Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said in a statement.

The panel said the project is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and up to 2,500 operation jobs during its 41-year lifespan, and contribute more than C$70 billion ($53.12 billion) to federal, provincial and municipal coffers.

Despite "significant adverse project and cumulative effects on certain environmental components and indigenous communities ... we consider these effects to be justified and that the Frontier project is in the public interest," the review panel said.

The project is expected to affect a range of habitats including wetlands and old-growth forests, and species including lynx, caribou and bison, the report said. It will also likely affect the rights and culture of indigenous groups who use the area.

In deciding whether to approve the project the Alberta and Canadian governments will take into account the panel's report, which was heavily criticized by environmentalists.

"It is truly unbelievable that Canada's energy regulator would approve the largest tar sands mine in history. Obviously when the Canadian government passed a motion declaring a climate emergency, it forgot to pass it on to its regulators," said Greenpeace Climate and Energy campaigner Mike Hudema.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Nia Williams
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.06% 63.41 Delayed Quote.16.90%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 340 End-of-day quote.3.31%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -3.48% 3111 End-of-day quote.8.25%
TECK RESOURCES LTD -0.95% 28.145 Delayed Quote.2.18%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD 1.29% 12.61 End-of-day quote.38.33%
WTI -0.12% 56.11 Delayed Quote.23.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECK RESOURCES LTD
02:39pCanadian regulators recommend approving new Teck oil sands mine
RE
07/25Teck Resources misses profit estimates on lower base metal prices
RE
07/25TECK RESOURCES : Q2 profit below estimates as it records one-time items, lower m..
AQ
07/25TECK RESOURCES : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results for 2019
AQ
07/23Atlantic Gold Corporation - Appointment of Steven Dean as a Non-Executive Dir..
AQ
06/25TECK RESOURCES : Q2 2019 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call July 2..
AQ
06/20ZINCX RESOURCES : Announces Drilling Has Commenced at Akie
AQ
06/18Downbeat Coal Exports, Global Steel Markets to Weigh on Coal Stocks
DJ
06/13TECK RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/10U.S. Supreme Court to hear BP unit's dispute over Montana Superfund site
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 12 606 M
EBIT 2019 3 365 M
Net income 2019 1 932 M
Debt 2019 3 562 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44x
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
Capitalization 15 857 M
Chart TECK RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Teck Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECK RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 39,10  CAD
Last Close Price 28,40  CAD
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald R. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominic Barton Chairman
Ronald A. Millos Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Kalev Ruberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mayank M. Ashar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECK RESOURCES LTD2.18%12 066
BHP GROUP LTD18.58%134 762
BHP GROUP PLC18.55%134 762
RIO TINTO22.67%96 530
RIO TINTO LIMITED22.71%96 530
ANGLO AMERICAN25.13%38 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group