Teck Resources : warns on fourth-quarter profit

Teck said results of its energy business and Trail operations, as well as inventory valuations, would reduce quarterly earnings by C$0.30 per share and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by C$195 million ($148.26 million).

Teck's fourth-quarter earnings per share was expected to be C$1.10, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The widening of heavy oil differentials had a significant negative impact on Teck's Energy Business Unit's results, while Trail Operations faced ongoing supply interruptions from some traditional third-party suppliers in the quarter, Teck said.

Teck will record pretax inventory write-downs totaling C$80 million due to a decline in commodity prices during the fourth quarter, it added.

The Vancouver-based company had reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, hit by declining commodity prices and higher costs.

